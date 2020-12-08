Everblades Announce Changes to 2020-21 Schedule

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades of the ECHL announced on Tuesday two schedule changes to the 2020-201 schedule against the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Everblades home game originally scheduled at Hertz Arena for Wednesday, Dec. 30 will now be played at Amway Center in Orlando.

Meanwhile, the game originally slated for Orlando on Saturday, Jan. 2, will now be played at Hertz Arena starting at 7:00 p.m.

All tickets purchased for the game on Dec. 30, will be honored on Jan. 2 at Hertz Arena.

