ECHL Transactions - December 8
December 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 8, 2020:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Duggie Lagrone, D
Jake Gricius, F
Wheeling:
Max Milosek, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Medric Mercier, D
Thomas Ebbing, F
Wheeling:
Alex Tonge, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Jacksonville:
Nick Saracino, F (from South Carolina)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Add Chris Martenet, D signed contract
Add Mike Lee, D signed contract
Kansas City:
Add Zach Osburn, D signed contract
Rapid City:
Add Tyson Empey, F signed contract
Add Jack Suter, F signed contract
Tulsa:
Add Mario Puskarich, F added to training camp roster
Add Ian McNulty, F added to training camp roster
Add Bryce Kindopp, F assigned by Anaheim
