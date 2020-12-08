ECHL Transactions - December 8

December 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 8, 2020:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Duggie Lagrone, D

Jake Gricius, F

Wheeling:

Max Milosek, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Medric Mercier, D

Thomas Ebbing, F

Wheeling:

Alex Tonge, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Jacksonville:

Nick Saracino, F (from South Carolina)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Add Chris Martenet, D signed contract

Add Mike Lee, D signed contract

Kansas City:

Add Zach Osburn, D signed contract

Rapid City:

Add Tyson Empey, F signed contract

Add Jack Suter, F signed contract

Tulsa:

Add Mario Puskarich, F added to training camp roster

Add Ian McNulty, F added to training camp roster

Add Bryce Kindopp, F assigned by Anaheim

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.