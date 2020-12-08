Fuel Announce Multiple Roster Moves

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have signed defensemen Chris Martenet and Mike Lee to standard player contracts for the 2020-21 season. Additionally, the Fuel announced that they have released forward Thomas Ebbing and defenseman Medric Mercier.

Martenet, 24, signs with the Fuel after spending the 2019-20 season with the Brampton Beast. Skating in 38 games for the Beast, the 6-foot-7, 216-pound defenseman registered two goals, nine assists and 70 penalty minutes. A fourth-round draft pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (103rd overall) by the Dallas Stars, Martenet has 135 ECHL games under his belt tallying seven goals, 25 assists and 222 penalty minutes.

Lee, 24, joins Indy after finishing his collegiate career at Sacred Heart University. A Hamden, Connecticut native, Lee played 119 NCAA games between Sacred Heart and the University of Vermont earning 10 goals, 48 assists and 63 penalty minutes. Prior to his college career, Lee played 56 games for the Penticton Vees (BCHL) where he scored two goals and 34 assists, helping the team to the 2014-15 BCHL Championship.

The Fuel are set to their season on Friday, December 11th taking on the Kansas City Mavericks and will conclude their opening weekend with a road match against the Wheeling Nailers. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more announcements leading up to Opening Night.

