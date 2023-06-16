Solar Bears Acquire Chris Perna from Tulsa

June 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have acquired defenseman Chris Perna from the Tulsa Oilers, Head Coach and General Manager Matt Carkner announced today, completing the future considerations trade for Dante Sheriff on December 6, 2022.

Perna, 25, appeared in 54 regular season games last year for the Oilers, accumulating eight assists and 20 penalty minutes from the Tulsa defense.

The 25-year-old native of Pittsford, New York played college hockey at SUNY-Geneseo from 2018 through 2022, wearing the Alternate Captain 'A' in his senior season. In 81 games, Perna scored 15 goals and 47 assists for 62 points.

OPENING NIGHT: The Solar Bears open the 2023-24 regular season on October 19 when they face the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.