Americans MVP Crone Signs AHL Deal

June 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) announced today that forward Hank Crone has signed a one-way American Hockey League deal with the Chicago Wolves.

Hank Crone had an amazing rookie season scoring a team-record 49 goals, while adding 105 points. He was the unanimous choice for the ECHL MVP award. He was also the ECHL Rookie of the Year.

"We are extremely happy for Hank (Crone)," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "As a player, you always hope those opportunities will come your way. As a coach, it makes you proud knowing that you were able to help him grow and take that next step in his career."

The Americans protected Hank Crone so the team will retain his ECHL rights. Crone went to AHL Camp last year with the Belleville Senators. He also appeared in two AHL games last season with the Ontario Reign.

The Americans will open their 15th training camp this October. Call 972-912-1000 for Season Tickets. Allen Americans!

