Oilers Send Perna to Orlando to Complete Futures Deal

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Friday the completion of the future considerations deal with Orlando that brought Dante Sheriff to Tulsa by trading defenseman Chris Perna.

Sheriff, 23, instantly became a fan favorite in Green Country, compiling 30 points (13G, 17A) in 51 appearances with the Oilers, including an eight-game point that produced 13 points (2G, 11A).

The Woodbridge, Ontario native had a stellar junior career, being named the NAHL's Most Valuable Player upon leading the league in assists during the 2019-20 season. Sheriff was also a two-time All-Star and was an All-Central Division selection in both of his full NAHL seasons.

Perna, 25, dressed on 54 occasions with the Oilers, logging eight assists. The New Yorker led all NCDC defenseman in goals with 13 in his 2017-18 Junior campaign.

Both players were rookies last season, and the trade is the first official Oilers transaction following the announcement of ECHL protected lists on June 9.

The Oilers open their 31st consecutive season on the road in West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 31 against the Utah Grizzlies at 8:05 p.m CT. Tulsa's first home game of the 2023-24 campaign is on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones at the BOK Center for a 7:05 p.m. tilt.

