Sod Poodles Clinch Series

April 14, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





AMARILLO - An RBI single off the bat of Webster Rivas in the eighth inning Saturday night, secured the Sod Poodles' 5-4 come-from-behind win over Corpus Christi before 4,805 fans at Hodgetown.

The Hooks jumped in front, 1-0, on an Abraham Toro first-inning home run. His first long ball of the year landed at the back of the right-field berm. Brandon Bielak ran with the advantage, retiring 11 of the first 14 Amarillo hitters.

The Sod Poodles broke through in the fifth on consecutive one-out singles by Edward Olivares and Rivas. Chris Baker, in his second at-bat of the season, then stroked a double to right-center, leveling the score at 1. Rivas later scored on a wild pitch.

Amarillo added insurance in the sixth when Peter Van Gansen, who worked a walk from J.B. Bukauskas to lead off the frame, scampered home on a base hit by Jorge Ona.

Sod Poodles starter Lake Bachar scattered seven hits and two walks over 5 2/3 frames. Bacher struck out four while stranding seven men on base.

Amarillo carried a 3-1 lead into the seventh with Kazuhisa Makita on the hill. With two away and the bases full, Josh Rojas ripped a double into the right field corner, scoring Anibal Sierra, Stephen Wrenn, and Granden Goetzman for a 4-3 Hooks edge.

Bukauskas spun a shutdown seventh but ran into trouble in the eighth. Three consecutive singles, two of the infield variety, and a four-pitch walk tied the score at 4.

Rivas pushed the fifth run across with a base hit into center field. Tyler Higgins retired six in a row to earn the victory.

The Hooks look to salvage Sunday's 1:05 matinee with Gabriel Valdez on the hill.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 14, 2019

Sod Poodles Clinch Series - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.