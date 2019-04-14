Hooks Smash Skid

AMARILLO - Ignited by a five-run second inning, Corpus Christi rolled to a 13-5 triumph over the Sod Poodles Sunday afternoon before a crowd of 6,763 fans at Hodgetown.

By salvaging the series finale, the Hooks (4-7) snapped their losing streak at six games.

Josh Rojas opened the second with a double to center field. Reggie Lawson then walked Chas McCormick and J.J. Matijevic to load the bases for Lorenzo Quintana, who smacked a two-run single up the middle. Later in the frame, Stephen Wrenn plated a pair with a base hit into right field. Abraham Toro capped the scoring with an RBI single, which knocked Lawson from the game.

Leading 5-2 in the fourth, the Hooks played add-on thanks to extra-base hits by Rojas and McCormick off Blake Rogers. McCormick's three-bagger drove in two runs.

Corpus Christi sent eight men to bat in the fifth, with most of the damage coming against Andres Munoz. Quintana smoked a triple to right-center to kick-start the rally. Rojas capped the barrage with a two-run line-drive single which put the Hooks ahead, 10-2.

Rojas, who notched a three-run double in his final at-bat Saturday night, was 4-for-4 with two doubles through the first five innings Sunday.

The Hooks' final volley came in the eighth. Wrenn doubled to center to score two, highlighting the three-run frame.

Wrenn was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and four walks.

Corpus Christi coaxed 10 free passes and cracked 13 hits en route to a 2019-best 13 runs. Each man in the Hooks lineup reached base.

Gabriel Valdez made the start for the Hooks and limited Amarillo (5-6) to solo home runs by Buddy Reed and Jorge Ona over 4 1/3 innings.

Brett Daniels, making his Double-A debut, was the first out of the pen for Corpus Christi. Daniels (1-0) escaped a bases-loaded jam by getting the final two outs in the fifth.

Owen Miller's two-run double in the seventh was the only blemish for Daniels, who joined the club from Quad Cities late Saturday night.

Brendan Feldmann retired seven of the eight men he faced to close out the game. The Hooks look to make it two in a row Monday night.

Jose Urquidy will take the ball in the Monday night opener of a three-game set vs. Frisco. Pedro Payano is slated to pitch for the Riders. First pitch 6:15 at Whataburger Field.

