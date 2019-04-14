Cardinals Sweep Naturals Behind 3rd Walk-Off in 4 Days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (4-7) swept the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (4-7) by an 8-6 final Saturday at Hammons Field off the team's third walk-off win in four days.

The win pushed the Cardinals win streak to four games after an 0-7 start to the season on the road. The 4-0 home start ties the 2010 Cardinals for the best start to a home schedule in organization history. The 2010 Cardinals finished the season 76-64 and lost in the Texas League Semi-Finals.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Merandy Gonzalez (1-1)

L: RHP Grant Gavin (2-1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- 2B Irving Lopez started this series with a walk-off home run and he ended it with one on Sunday. Lopez's two-run shot came with one out in the bottom of the 10th with RF Scott Hurst at second.

- In the top of the 10th, Gonzalez kept the game tied 6-6 despite the Naturals placing runners on the corners with no outs. First, Gonzalez induced a Xavier Fernandez ground ball that ended with Meibrys Viloria being thrown out at third. That key play was followed by a shallow fly out to center and a strikeout to preserve the tie.

- The Naturals tied the game with three runs in the eighth off Cardinals RHP Will Latcham.

NOTABLES:

- RHP Anthony Shew went 5.0 full innings, striking out six for the second straight start and leaving the game in line for the win.

- Lopez's walk-off homer was his second walk-off home run in the four-game series and his third homer of the season. Lopez now has seven extra-base hits in just 34 Double-A at-bats.

- Rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals RHP Luke Gregerson tossed a scoreless 6th inning, striking out two and extending his Springfield Cardinals scoreless innings streak to 21.0.

- 1B Evan Mendoza extended his hit streak to six games with a 1-for-4 day, scoring twice.

- The sweep is the first for the Cardinals at home over the Naturals since July 15-18, 2018.

COMING UP MONDAY AT HAMMONS!

- The Cardinals open a three-game series with the defending Texas League champion Tulsa Drillers (Dodgers). First pitch Monday night is set for 6:30pm with gates opening at 5:30pm.

