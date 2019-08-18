Sod Poodles Blank RoughRiders 2-0 in Series Finale

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles shutout the Frisco RoughRiders 2-0 in the series finale in front 6,436 at HODGETOWN. Amarillo starting pitcher Ronald Bolaños was excellent Sunday night in his 11th bid, tossing six quality scoreless innings against Frisco. Bolaños didn't allow a run on just three hits and struck out six batters over 90 pitches in his seventh win of the season.

Amarillo struck first Sunday night. Ivan Castillo singled to deep shortstop and then stole second base. Castillo advanced to third base on an Owen Miller ground out. Hudson Potts then singled up the middle to allow Castillo to score and to give the Sod Poodles the 1-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, the Sod Poodles stretched their lead to 2-0 when newcomer Tyler Benson hit his first career home run to right field.

After Soddies starter Bolaños exited the ballgame, manager Phillip Wellman turned to Sod Poodles arm Nick Kuzia to pitch the seventh and eighth innings. Kuzia tossed one and two-thirds innings where he didn't allow a run on two hits.

The Sod Poodles looked to add an insurance run in the eighth inning. Castillo reached base on an infield hit to third base and then advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Miller followed with a walk to place runners on first and second base. Hudson Potts then flew out to right field but deep enough to allow Castillo to move up to third base. The scoring threat came to an end after Kyle Overstreet grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In the ninth inning, reliever Kazuhisa Makita looked to close out the ballgame for the Soddies. After a Charles Leblanc line out to right field for the first out, Tony Sanchez doubled down the right-field line. Ryan Dorow, representing the tying run for the RoughRiders, would pop out to second base. Then, with two outs, Brendon Davis swung at his second pitch seen and flew out to center field to secure the 2-0 victory for the Sod Poodles.

The Sod Poodles begin a six-game road trip Tuesday in Tulsa as they faceoff with the Drillers. First pitch for game one of the series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

Benson Day: Outfielder Tyler Benson made his first-career Double-A start Sunday with Amarillo, going 1-for-3 including his first professional home run of his career. Benson was transferred from Fort Wayne in place of the promoted Taylor Kohlwey.

Bolaños: In his 11th start with Amarillo, Ronald Bolaños tossed 6.0 innings of three-hit shutout ball, allowing three walks and striking out six on Sunday against Frisco. He picked up his seventh win and has won in three in his last four starts.

Maki-Time: Righty Kazuhisa Makita recorded his third save of the season with Amarillo Sunday evening with a scoreless ninth against Frisco.

Sweep Avoided: The Sod Poodles avoided a second consecutive sweep by Frisco with a series finale victory Sunday evening at HODGETOWN. The series loss marked their 16th of the season.

Frisco Rundown: With tonight's win, the Sod Poodles conclude their season series with Frisco with a 16-13 overall record on the season and 7-7 at home against the Rangers' Double-A affiliate.

Double-A Leaders: The Sod Poodles is second in all of Double-A baseball behind Tulsa with a .260 team batting average but are first with 1,083 hits this season. They rank second in runs scored this season (582).

Triple For Buddy: Buddy Reed collected his second triple of the season with Amarillo and 21st overall in his career on Sunday evening. His first came on July 10 at Midland.

Consecutive Dubs: Sod Poodles outfielder Taylor Trammell collected his first and second doubles with Amarillo on Saturday and Sunday.

Bachar Strong Night: On Saturday, August 17, the Amarillo Sod Poodles hosted "Bachar Strong" Night in support of right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar's father and his fight with cancer. On Bachar Strong Night, the Sod Poodles wore specialty, Padres throwback color-themed Sod Poodles jerseys with the phrase "No One Fights Alone" on the back and "#BacharStrong" on the sleeve. Following the game, the team hosted a live, postgame signed jersey auction with autographed Padres memorabilia graciously donated by the San Diego Padres with all proceeds benefitting the Bachar family's medical expenses.

Too Many: Over the previous three nights leading into Sunday, Sod Poodles pitching allowed 49 hits and 36 runs. On Friday, Frisco collected 11 runs on 16 hits while Midland became the second team this season to put up a high of 18 hits (and 16 runs) against Amarillo on Thursday (other team being Northwest Arkansas on July 20). On Saturday, Frisco once again brought a strong offense with 15 hits and nine runs.

New Highs: Right-hander Kyle Lloyd set new highs in his 12th start of the season. He allowed a career-high nine earned runs and 13 hits. It was the most runs allowed since April 22, 2017 at Midland (8) and most hits allowed since April 26, 2018 against Salt Lake (11). The previous highest amount of hits he allowed in 2019 was 10, also against Frisco on June 3.

Fireeeee: Dauris Valdez fired five of his 28 total pitches at 100 MPH. It marked his 39th appearance of 2019 for Amarillo.

Let's Get This Breadnar: Reliever David Bednar has tossed nine straight scoreless outings (10.0 IP). In the last seven appearances, Bednar has pitched scoreless ninth innings and picked up a save in five of seven. Each of those saves have resulted in retiring the side in order.

Low Hit: The Sod Poodles were held to five or fewer hits for a 21st time this season. It was the 6th time the Sod Poodles were held to three hits. The last time they were three-hit was also against Frisco on August 9.

Sellout 36: HODGETOWN saw it's 36th sellout of the 2019 season in their 60th home game.

Position Players Pitching: Infielder Ruddy Giron became the fourth Sod Poodles position player to make a pitching appearance this season. It marked his second pitching appearance this season (first with High-A Lake Elsinore).

And Another One: Outfielder Buddy Reed collected his 15th total outfield assist this season and continues to lead all Texas League outfielders.

Huddy Homer: Hudson Potts slugged his 14th home run of the season Friday evening against Frisco. It marked the Southlake, Texas native's second home run in as many nights.

Multi's: Kyle Overstreet collected his 19th multi-hit performance on Saturday night against Frisco. Ivan Castillo and Owen Miller collected their 40th and 37th multi-hit performances respectively on Friday night with two hits apiece.

Torrens on a Tear: Soddies catcher Luis Torrens has hits in 23 of his last 27 games, including a 16-game hit streak in that span. On Friday, he knocked his 12th home run in the first inning against Frisco, marking his fifth multi-RBI home run of 2019. His last home run was recorded on August 3 also against Frisco.

TraBOOMmell: Sod Poodles outfielder and Padres number two-rated prospect (MLB.com) slugged his second home run with Amarillo Thursday night. It marked his 31st career home run.

Most Runs Against: Midland put up the most runs by a visiting team against Amarillo and most runs by one team at HODGETOWN this season with 16 total. Through seven frames, they totaled eight runs and matched with eight runs in the eighth inning alone. The eight runs in the inning also marked the most against Amarillo and most by a team at HODGETOWN in 2019. The 13-run deficit marked the highest this season as well.

Second Granny: Mikey White's eighth-inning grand slam marked the second against the Sod Poodles in 2019. The last time also came from Midland on April 16 at HODGETOWN by Edwin Diaz.

Oh My, Oli: Edward Olivares slugged his team-leading 17th home run of the 2019 season Wednesday night in the seventh inning to give the Sod Poodles the 4-3 lead. It marked his first home run since July 21 and seventh two-run home run this season.

Bats That Hit Back: The Sod Poodles improved to a 9-43 record when trailing after six innings on Wednesday night. Amarillo plated three late runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the tardy advantage.

Series Victory: The Sod Poodles collected their 18th series victory with three straight wins against Midland. They have won six of their last seven series.

One-Run Games: The Sod Poodles improved to a 17-15 season record in one-run games with three straight wins over Midland in one-run differences.

Streaks End, Good Times Don't: The Sod Poodles ended their sellout streak at 23 straight sellouts and 32 overall in 53 home games. The streak spanned from June 13 to August 4.

Full of Talent: The Soddies have three of MLB's top 100 prospects according to MLB.com: #3 MacKenzie Gore, #30 Taylor Trammell, and #33 Patino. They have 8 of the Padres' top 30 prospects, including Owen Miller (13), Hudson Potts (14), Ronald Bolaños (18), Edward Olivares (20), and Buddy Reed (29).

Upcoming: The Sod Poodles hit the road for a week to face Northern competitors Tulsa and Arkansas before returning to HODGETOWN for the last week of the regular season.

