Cards Fall 7-1 to Travs in Series Finale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Arkansas Travelers (31-25, 74-50) took the final game of a three-game series from the Springfield Cardinals (26-30, 56-70) on Sunday by a 7-1 final at Hammons Field.

Despite the loss, the Cardinals still won the weekend series against the first-place Travelers thanks to wins on Friday and Saturday, staying within 5.0 games of the division leaders with 14 games remaining.

The Tulsa Drillers are currently tied with the Travelers atop the Texas League North Division.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Logan Gilbert (4-2)

L: RHP Alex FaGalde (3-4)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Travelers DH Kyle Lewis put Springfield in a 3-0 hole with a three-run homer off FaGalde in the third inning.

- A solo homer by Arkansas C Cal Raleigh and a two-run shot by LF Logan Taylor in the sixth inning pushed the score to 6-0.

NOTABLES:

- LF Yariel Gonzalez accounted for the only Cardinals run, doubling home 2B Kramer Robertson in the eighth. The run was unearned.

- FaGalde allowed three runs on five hits and a walk over 4.2 innings, striking out three.

- Gilbert led the way for what was nearly a Travelers shutout, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings and striking out eight Cardinals while allowing just two hits and three walks.

- The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Cardinals against the Travelers in the final regular season game between the division rivals this season. With the win, Arkansas takes the season series from Springfield, 14-12.

