Pitching Holds Firm But Amarillo Claims Finale

August 18, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - The RoughRiders received another great night of pitching but were edged 2-0 by Amarillo Sunday night.

SYNOPSIS

* Starter Ronald Herrera fired five innings, permitting just two runs on five hits.

* Three relievers combined for three scoreless innings, including Jake Lemoine, who escaped a bases-loaded/no-out jam in the sixth.

* Yonny Hernandez recorded multiple hits for the third night in a row and finished the series 8-for-14.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Ronald Herrera: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

* CD Pelham: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

* Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-4, 2B

NEWS AND NOTES

* Reliever CD Pelham has worked a scoreless outing in nine of his last 10 appearances.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Springfield, Tuesday, 7:05 pm

RHP Tyler Phillips (5-9, 5.52) vs. RHP Tommy Parsons (4-4, 4.86)

Get your tickets here

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.