Sock Puppets Sweep River Turtles in Weekend Series

BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Burlington Sock Puppets extended their winning streak to three at Burlington Athletic Stadium with a sweep of the Pulaski River Turtles this past weekend. Burlington pitching was the star of Game 1 in the 7-2 win, and Kenny Mallory Jr. (Elon) capped off Game 2 with a walk-off single in sudden death to secure the 6-5 victory.

Pitchers Robert Evans (Georgia State) and Mason Ruh (Northern Illinois) gave the Sock Puppets a great performance on the mound while throwing a combined eight innings. The pair teamed up for 11 strikeouts while surrendering just six hits.

The Sock Puppets entered the matchup with Pulaski having just hit two home runs at Burlington Athletic Stadium over their last six games at home. By the end of the ballgame, Burlington launched three more over the wall.

Evan Appelwick (Miami, OH) capped off a four-run first inning with a homer to left. Carson Crawford (Cal) would follow that home run with one of his own, sending a hanging slider over the left field fence. Crawford's home run was measured at 411 feet, clearing the wall in left by over 75 feet. Sam Gates (George Washington) concluded the home run barrage in the sixth to cap off the night's scoring in the win.

In Sunday's seven-inning contest, the River Turtles jumped on the Sock Puppets early. Pulaski ran off five straight runs to begin the game. Just as quick as the lead came, it went. Burlington responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game.

Following an RBI groundout from Koby Kropf (USC-Upstate), Troy McGirt (Elon) blooped a single to right to score another run for Burlington. Ethan Lizama (Gulf Coast State) brought in two runs on an RBI single to close the gap. Isaiah Barkett (Stetson) would execute a sacrifice fly to tie the game and score McGirt from third later in the inning.

The game would remain tied until a sudden death extra-inning was needed. The Sock Puppets elected to hit in the extra inning. A walk from Sam Gates to lead off the inning put two runners on. Following a strikeout and flyout, Mallory Jr. pinch hit and delivered a line drive down the left field line that just stayed fair. Vince Fattore (Elon) scored on the hit and gave the Sock Puppets their first extra-inning victory of the year.

Lizama produced the lone multi-hit performance as well as contributed a pair of RBIs. All three Elon batters delivered a hit as Mallory Jr., McGirt and Tanner Holliman produced a knock for the Sock Puppets.

Will Gagnon (Reedley JC) and Lane Essary (East Carolina) held the River Turtles scoreless over the last four innings of play. The duo combined for five strikeouts while surrendering just three hits over the final four frames.

Burlington will be back in action Tuesday night as they take on the second-place Danville Otterbots in a home-and-home series that will see the two square off Wednesday night in Burlington.

