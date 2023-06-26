Burlington, Bluefield Split Wednesday Doubleheader

BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Burlington Sock Puppets and the Bluefield Ridge Runners split a doubleheader matchup on Wednesday night with Bluefield taking Game 1 before the Sock Puppets snatched game two. The Sock Puppet offense struggled throughout the day but a six-run outburst in the sixth inning of Game 2 gave the Sock Puppets an 8-3 victory.

Burlington (8-6) fell, 11-3, in Game 1, which gave the Ridge Runners their fourth win in 11 games. The first game was all Bluefield as the Ridge Runners jumped out to a 6-0 lead with four runs coming in the first inning. The Ridge Runners led by as many as nine in the victory with the lone bright spot for the Sock Puppets coming from Carson Crawford (Cal) who claimed all three RBI on the night.

Ryan McCrystal (East Carolina) had the only multi-hit performance for Burlington as he finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored. For the Ridge Runners, Bryce Knox finished with a season-high five RBIs while contributing three hits.

In Game 2, the Sock Puppet pitching was stronger in part to a strong start from Caleb Cockerham (Lenoir-Rhyne). Cockerham gave the Sock Puppets 3.2 innings on the mound while striking out a season-high eight batters. Connor Hegan (UNC) earned the win for his final two innings of work, not allowing a hit in the seven batters that he faced.

McCrystal had another two-hit performance in Game 2, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Kenny Mallory Jr. (Elon) returned to the lineup and showcased an all-around performance. Mallory Jr. finished 1-for-2 at the plate with two walks, two runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases in the 8-3 win.

Toussaint Bythewood (UCLA) got his first action as a Sock Puppet and delivered a game-tying, RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to open the flood gates. Mallory Jr., McCrystal and Isaiah Barkett (NC State) would all contribute RBI in the frame to give the Sock Puppets a five-run lead going into the final frame.

