Sock Puppets Secure Win against Otterbots, Now Sit Just 1.5 GB of Division Lead

July 3, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Burlington offense came alive in the middle of the game that resulted in another comeback for the Sock Puppets, snatching the win away from Danville. The sixth inning was the difference-maker when Burlington scored five to take the 7-5 lead. The Sock Puppets bullpen would then shut down the Otterbots lineup in the 7th, 8th and 9th to seal the deal.

Jimmy Lovelace got the start for Burlington and gave the team five solid innings, giving up three runs (none of which were earned) and only two hits and striking out a pair of Danville batters.

Burlington took the initial 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, but the lead lasted only for a moment, as Danville answered back with three runs in the top of the fifth. Burlington would tack on another run in the bottom of the 5th off of a Lee Trevino Jr. single that scored Gage Miller.

In the sixth, the Sock Puppets would eventually run through all 9 spots in their lineup, recording four hits and two walks. It all started when Tyler Albright produced a homemade double, drawing the walk and swiping 2nd on the next pitch. A double down the left field line by Carter Bailey would score Albright. Cole Nelson would draw a walk, paving the way for Brian Heckelman to knock in Bailey with a single, cutting the Danville lead to one.

With the Puppets down 5-4, Noah Murray stepped up to the plate. With two men on base, two outs and in a 1-2 count, Murray hit a 352ft laser over the left field fence (his fourth home run of the summer), and put the Sock Puppets on top 7-5.

The two-run lead was enough for the Sock Puppets to secure out the win. Ty Panariello would hold the Otterbots scoreless in the 7th and then Bromley Thornton, with a 0.61 ERA, came in for the six out save to close the door.

Burlington now heads up to Danville for Game #2 of the four-game, alternating site series and is now just 1.5 games behind the Otterbots for first in the East Division.

