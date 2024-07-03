Largest Crowd of Season Sees Doughboys Fall to Greeneville

July 3, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn - The fireworks would only come after the game in Johnson City, with the bats going quiet in a 7-2 loss to Greeneville.

Greeneville would start quick for the second night in a row, with a home run for the game's second hitter, opening up a 2-0 lead immediately.

The Flyboys would continue things in the first, plating two more, taking a 4-0 lead before the Doughboys bats could see the field.

The bats would come early for Johnson City, with Carson Kerce tripling, followed by Appalachian League hitter of the month Gunner Boree driving in Kerce on a groundout.

The 4-1 score would hold for a bit, as Landon Crumbley would come in the game for Johnson City and retire the first nine hitters he faced, leading up to the fifth inning.

The Flyboys' bats would reignite, opening up the inning with a double and using a pair of singles to bring home a pair of runs, opening the lead back up to five at 6-1.

The Doughboys would counter for the first time in the sixth, using a Chris McHugh single to bring across Gunner Boree. The one run was all the Doughboys could muster, with the inning ending quickly after McHugh's hit.

Crumbley would cruise through the eighth, ending his night with seven innings of work, allowing just two runs, only one of which was earned.

The Doughboys would go down quietly in the eighth, leaving yet another deficit to overcome in the ninth.

Greeneville would add another run in the ninth to make it 7-2.

The Doughboys would get a runner on base to start the inning but couldn't find a way to do anything else and fall to the Flyboys.

The loss drops the Doughboys to 12-11 on the season and third place in the division.

The crowd would be the largest of the season in the Appy League, as 5,169 would be in TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday.

The Doughboys will look to get back in the win column on Thursday in Greeneville.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.