Trey Oblas, Kai Leckszas Take Home Appalachian League Weekly Honors

CARY, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced that Bristol's Trey Oblas and Elizabethton's Kai Leckszas were named Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of June 19 to June 25.

Oblas, 19, earned Hitter of the Week honors after he led all Appalachian League qualified hitters with a .529 average (9-for-17) while recording two home runs, three doubles and six RBIs in five games for the State Liners. The outfielder also paced the circuit in slugging percentage (1.059), OPS (1.638) and total bases (18) and finished tied for the league lead in hits (9) and extra-base hits (5).

Oblas hit safely in four of five games for Bristol last week after beginning it with three consecutive multi-hit efforts. He was 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base against Greeneville on June 20 and added a double as part of a 2-for-4 performance the following day. Oblas recorded a season-high five RBIs via another three-hit performance on June 23, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a double against Pulaski. Oblas was 1-for-3 with a double against Kingsport to close out the week.

A Gunter, Texas native, Oblas improved his Appalachian League season average for the State Liners from .303 to .380 (19-for-50) during his award-winning week. He's scored 13 runs and hit safely in all but two games this season, posting a 1.086 OPS with three home runs, five doubles and 11 RBIs in 13 games. Oblas has committed to Grayson CC (TX) for the 2023-24 college season after he attended the University of Utah as a freshman.

Leckszas, 19, garnered Pitcher of the Week honors after the right-hander recorded a win and save in his two appearances for the River Riders. He allowed two hits over a total of 5.1 innings, posting nine strikeouts against zero walks. Leckszas was the winning pitcher against Princeton on June 20 after he delivered 3.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts out of the bullpen. He then posted two more blank frames with three strikeouts Saturday to pick up the save against Greeneville.

Leckszas (1-0) has compiled a 0.93 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in six relief appearances for Elizabethton this season. The Washington, D.C., product has posted 14 strikeouts against zero walks in 9.2 innings, limiting opposing hitters to seven hits and a .194 average. As a Georgetown University freshman, Leckszas was 3-2 with one save in 15 appearances (six starts) this past spring, registering a 4.02 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 40.1 innings.

