Axmen Drop Sunday Contest In Bristol, Go Even On The Week

June 26, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







BRISTOL, Va. - After a 12-0 drubbing of Bristol the day before, Kingsport travelled to Bristol to look for the series sweep. It was not to be, however, as the Axmen fell to 0-3 on Seven-Inning Sundays, losing 5-2 to the Bristol State Liners at Boyce Cox Field.

Bristol (9-8) dominated the first four innings of the game, holding Kingsport (7-11) off the scoreboard. The State Liners scored in the bottom first on an RBI single by Aries Gardner (Grambling State) scoring Jordan Austin (Indiana State).

Austin came back for more in the next inning, driving in a run of his own with a double scoring Nick Arias (Grand Canyon).

Bristol added a third run on a sacrifice fly by the returning 2022 Appalachian League All-Star Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) scoring Dalton Bargo (Missouri).

Bristol picked up runs four and five as Tariq Freeny (Chandler, AZ) unleashed the power with a two-run shot in the fourth inning to make it 5-0.

Kingsport answered with two runs in the top of the fifth. The first came on a solo home run by Ryan Miller (Tennessee) that left on an uncommon 47 launch angle, just over the wall at 335 feet. A few batters later, Payton Allen (Houston) drove in Mayes White (UAB) with an RBI double to make it 5-2.

Kingsport picked up two hits and loaded the bases on a fielder's choice gone awry with two, bringing the slugger Deniel Ortiz (Walters State CC) to the plate, who worked the count the full at 3-2, but it was another 2022 Appalachian League All-Star, Brandon Decker (Oakland), who went toe-to-toe with Ortiz and struck him out to end the ballgame.

Micky Scheetz (Sam Houston State) had a tough outing on the mound giving up three earned runs and striking out just two, picking up the loss. Anthony Gonzalez (Lehigh) picked up the win out of the pen for Bristol and Decker was credited with his third save of the season.

Another league-wide off day is scheduled Monday as Kingsport returns to home to Hunter Wright Stadium for a two game series against the Elizabethton River Riders on Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch for both games is set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 26, 2023

Axmen Drop Sunday Contest In Bristol, Go Even On The Week - Kingsport Axmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.