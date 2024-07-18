Burlington Sending Three Sock Puppets to 2024 Appalachian League All-Star Game

Burlington, NC: The Appalachian League announced the 2024 All-Star Game rosters for the yearly East vs. West showdown. The fourth annual All-Star Game festivities will take place in Johnson City (Tenn.), and will feature three current Sock Puppets. All three Burlington players hail from North Carolina-based Division I colleges; Duke and UNC-Wilmington.

Tyler Albright (Outfielder - Duke)

Tyler Albright has played in 29 games, so far this season, and has been an anchor in the middle of the Burlington lineup. He has slashed .304/.442/..359 with a pair of doubles, a home run and is tied for the team-high in RBI (17). He owns a 20:21 BB:K ratio and has swiped 11 bags.

Noah Murray (Infielder - Duke)

Noah Murray has been a main-stay in the top of the order for the Sock Puppets during the 2024 campaign. He leads the team in home runs (4), doubles (10), hits (29), SLG (.500) and OPS (.921). Like Albright, he has also been successful on the base paths, stealing nine bases in 12 attempts. Murray's slashing .284/.421/.500.

Bromley Thornton (RHP / UTIL - UNCW)

Bromley Thornton, a two-way player from UNCW, will be representing the Sock Puppets as a pitcher in the 2024 Appalachian League All-Star game. Although he has multiple extra base hits and double-digit RBI, it's been his arm that has stood out the most, so far this year. Thornton is first in the entire league in WHIP (0.60) and second in the league in both ERA (0.49) and batting average against (.102).

These three players will look to put on a show for the league Tuesday during the All-Star Game. The game will be broadcasted nationally on MLB Network, and played later that week. Prior to the All-Star Game itself, Murray will represent Burlington in the Home Run Derby.

