Elizabethton Drops Series Finale to Coal Cats

July 18, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







Elizabethton fell in the series finale Wednesday to the Tri-State Coal Cats, 12-2.

Elizabethton (14-22) fell behind early against Tri-State (16-21) after the Coal Cats struck for three runs in the first. Logan Poteet (Charlotte) hit a ground rule double to open up the scoring before Ryan Limerick (California) and Matt Ilgenfritz (Gardner-Webb) knocked in runs on singles.

The River Riders cut into the deficit when Cadyn Karl (Kansas State) scored from third after James Woody II (Grambling State) stole second. Elizabethton further sliced into the lead in the third after Jaxon Diamond (Murray State) scored on a wild pitch.

Tri-State blew it open in the fourth, striking for seven runs. Limerick reached on an error scoring Jorge Gonzalez-Febo (Bethune-Cookman) before Ilgenfritz hit a ground rule double. Trent Adelman (VCU) proceeded to double in two runs and score on a wild pitch, while Poteet doubled for the final run.

The Coal Cats added another run in the sixth on an Isaac Turner single. Turner finished with two hits, an RBI, one walk and a run scored.

The Coal Cats added on the finishing touches in the seventh after Adelman reached on an error that scored Chace Chaplin (Yale). Adelman finished with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored.

Spencer Atkins (Akron) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders. He pitched three innings as the starter, allowing six hits, three runs, three walks while striking out three. Elijah Karney (New Orleans) recorded an out while Evan Saulys (Siena) finished the fourth inning. Carson Caudill (Purdue Fort Wayne) pitched two innings while the River Riders received an inning each from Gus Rogers (GateWay Community College) and Myles Green (New Orleans).

Kenny Jackson (Arkansas Pine-Bluff) got the win for Tri-State. He pitched four innings in relief, allowed one hit and struck out six, while Ben Rabatin (Kent State) also added an inning in relief. Joshua Paulina (West Chester) started for Tri-State and allowed two runs, three walks and struck out three over four hitless innings. Tri-State held the River Riders without a hit until the sixth inning.

Elizabethton finished with two hits to Tri-State's 17.

The River Riders continue their road trip Thursday in Pulaski against the River Turtles. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.