Appalachian League Announces 2024 All-Star Game Rosters

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced the rosters for the fourth Appy League All-Star Game. The rosters will feature 44 of the league's top players from the East and West Divisions, as nominated and voted on by the league's managers. The All-Star Game, hosted by the Johnson City Doughboys and presented by Visit Johnson City, will be held at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, Tenn., on July 23 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on MLB.com and MLB.TV.

The hosting Johnson City Doughboys' coaching staff will lead the West All-Stars in this year's Appy League Midsummer Classic. Led by manager Kevin Mahoney, who guided Johnson City to an Appy League title in 2023, the West's staff will feature Doughboys pitching coach Reid Casey, hitting coach Tino Burgos, fourth coach Jacqui Reynolds and athletic trainer Brianna Tetzloff.

The Danville Otterbots' coaching staff, helmed by former Major Leaguer Mickey Tettleton, will serve as the East All-Stars' staff, with pitching coach Steve Gomez, hitting coach Riley Nelson, fourth Tommy Williams and athletic trainer Angela McNeely rounding out the group.

Both rosters feature 10 pitchers and 12 position players. The Otterbots and the Greeneville Flyboys lead all Appy League teams with seven All-Star selections apiece, followed closely by the Kingsport Axmen (six) and Tri-State Coal Cats, who placed five All-Star selections in the franchise's first season in the Appy League. The Bluefield Ridge Runners will send four players to the All-Star game, and the Bristol State Liners, Burlington Sock Puppets, Elizabethton River Riders, Doughboys and Pulaski River Turtles each have three All-Stars.

Thirty-six of the 44 All-Star Game selections this year are from or committed to Division I schools, with a game-high four players representing the Coastal Conference, and another three each coming from the ACC, SEC, MAC and WAC. UNC Wilmington leads all college programs with four Appy League All-Stars.

The 2024 Appalachian League All-Star game will be a two-day event. The league's Future Stars Game and Home Run Derby will be held on Monday, July 22, beginning at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23.

EAST ALL-STAR POSITION PLAYERS

Position; Name; Team (2024 School/2024-25 Commitment)

CATCHERS

Logan Poteet, Tri-State (Vanderbilt / Charlotte)

The Coal Cats' leading hitter with a .400 average and 1.103 OPS, Poteet has made his mark with two homers, six doubles and 13 RBI in his first 15 games.

Jacob Smith, Danville (Central Alabama CC)

Smith has produced a .353 average and 1.022 OPS, racking up seven doubles and two triples en route to 17 RBI in 16 games for the Otterbots.

INFIELDERS

Cole Johnson, Danville (Oklahoma State / Austin Peay)

Johnson ranks third in RBI (27), ninth in batting (.323) and sixth in OPS (.925). A Hitter of the Week winner earlier this season, Johnson had at least one RBI in eight straight games from June 18-26 -- netting him Hitter of the Week honors -- and 15 overall in that span.

Kevin Jones, Pulaski (UNC - Wilmington)

A .275 hitter through 26 games, Jones' 10 doubles this season are tied for the most in the league, and he's tied for fifth with 12 extra-base hits.

Callan Moss, Danville (Saint Leo (Fla.) / North Florida)

A three-time Appy League veteran and a returning Otterbots Appy League All-Star, Moss is enjoying his finest season to date, ranking among the top 10 in the league with a .584 slugging (1st), 1.065 OPS (2nd), 25 RBIs (6th) and .325 average (7th).

Noah Murray, Burlington (Duke)

Murray has brought both power and patience to the Sock Puppets' lineup, as he is tied for the league lead in extra-base hits (14) and doubles (10) while ranking fifth, sixth and seventh in walks (tied-24), home runs (tied-4) and slugging (tied-.500), respectively.

Addison Smith, Danville (Oklahoma State / Sam Houston State)

Smith's .309 average is 12th in the league. He's scored 17 runs and driven in another 16 in 29 games this season.

Noah Smith, Bluefield (Illinois State)

Smith ranks fourth in the circuit in hits (tied-37), average (.325) and RBI (23) through a team-high 32 games.

OUTFIELDERS

Tyler Albright, Burlington (Duke)

A .304 hitter through 29 games, Albright leads the Sock Puppets' offense in runs scored (tied-22) and RBI (tied-17), and is second in hits (28) and steals (tied-11).

Alec DeMartino, Pulaski (UNC - Wilmington)

DeMartino is leading the league in batting (.379) and ranks third in OBP (.486) and OPS (1.038), with 17 RBI in 16 games.

Michael Rodriguez, Tri-State (Bethune-Cookman)

Rodriguez is tied for the league lead in doubles and ranks fifth in batting, carrying a .327 average with 35 hits in 29 games for the Coal Cats.

Alexander Wright, Bluefield (George Washington / Illinois)

Also a .327 hitter this season, Wright's ranks among the league leaders with 27 RBI (tied-3rd), 13 extra-base hits (tied-2nd) and 53 total bases (3rd).

EAST ALL-STAR PITCHERS

RHP Kobie Cushing, Danville (Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.))

Cushing (2-0, 6 SV) boasts a league-leading six saves and the lowest opponents' batting average (.022), with hitters going 1-for-46 against him this season. The Otterbots' closer has a 0.61 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings (13 games). His 0.61 ERA and 0.82 WHIP rank fourth and fifth in the league, respectively.

RHP Blake Gillespie, Bluefield (Georgia)

Gillespie (1-2) ranks fifth among qualified Appy League pitchers in ERA (0.76), second in WHIP (0.68) and 11th in opponents' batting average (.169). He garnered Pitcher of the Week honors for the final week in June.

RHP Joe Gomez, Tri-State (Virginia Commonwealth)

Gomez's 1.66 ERA ranks eighth among qualified Appy League pitchers.

RHP Mason Hatcher, Danville (Halifax County HS (Va.) / Radford)

Hatcher's 0.53 ERA ranks third among qualified Appy League hurlers, and he has racked up 27 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings while appearing in 13 games, tied for fourth in the league.

RHP Josh McDevitt, Tri-State (Missouri)

McDevitt (1-1) has compiled a 3.27 ERA across six starts for the Coal Coats, limiting hitters to a .202 average while striking out 23 in 22 innings.

RHP Tristan McGregor, Bluefield (Presbyterian)

McGregor ranks fifth in innings pitched (30 1/3) and ninth in the league in ERA (1.78). He recorded the league's only complete game this season on July 7, when he tossed seven innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts against Tri-State.

LHP Cyle Phelan, Danville (UNC - Wilmington)

Phelan (2-0, 2 SV) has been tough on Appy League hitters, posting a 1.93 ERA (12th) with a .141 BAA (tied-6th) and 31 punchouts across 10 appearances (three starts) for Danville. The '23 Otterbots veteran has 31 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. He was named Appy League Pitcher of the Week for the June 17-23 period.

RHP Owen Quinn, Pulaski (Ball State)

Quinn's (1-2, SV) 40 strikeouts rank third in the Appy League, and he's reached that total in just 28 innings (12.9 K/9). He also ranks among the circuit's best with a 0.79 WHIP (4th) and a 1.93 ERA (tied-12th).

RHP David Stich, Tri-State (Angelo State (Texas) / Houston)

Stich has been a force coming out of the Coal Cats' bullpen, posting a 0.93 ERA with four saves in 10 appearances. He's allowed just three hits in 32 at-bats (.094 BAA) while striking out 20 in 9 2/3 innings.

RHP Bromley Thornton, Burlington (UNC - Wilmington)*

Thornton's (2-0, SV) 0.60 WHIP leads all qualified Appy League pitchers, and he's second in both ERA (0.49) and batting average against (.102). Offensively, he's produced a .750 OPS with four extra-base hits, 13 runs scored and 10 RBI in 24 games.

* denotes two-way player

WEST ALL-STAR POSITION PLAYERS

Position; Name; Team (2024 School/2024-25 Commitment)

CATCHERS

Brady Francisco, Greeneville (Grand Canyon / Yavapai JC (Ariz.))

Francisco's .307 average, .452 slugging and .888 OPS all rank inside the top 15 in the league. Defensively, the Flyboys' backstop has thrown out a league-high 10 basestealers while posting 25 percent caught-stealing rate.

Jayden Lobliner, Elizabethton (Kansas State / San Diego)

A 2023 State Liners alum, Lobliner earns his first Appy League All-Star nod after hitting six home runs, tied for the most in the league, and posting the third-highest slugging percentage (.569) while tallying 19 RBI in 19 games for the River Riders. He's also thrown out nine basestealers in that span, good for second in the league.

INFIELDERS

Nick Arias, Greeneville (Pima CC (Ariz.))

A 2023 State Liners alum, Arias leads the Appalachian league in hits (41) while also ranking fourth in batting average (.333) and sixth in runs (27).

Chase Bloomer, Johnson City (Southern Illinois - Edwardsville)

A .300/.410/.433 hitter for the Doughboys through 30 games, Boree ranks in the top 10 in the Appy League with 29 runs scored (2nd), 52 total bases (tied-4th), 36 hits (6th), eight doubles (tied-6th) and 22 RBI (tied-9th). He took home Hitter of the Week honors during the second week of the 2024 season.

Gunner Boree, Johnson City (Brown)

The June Player of the Month ranks among the Appy League's best in most offensive categories. In addition to pacing the circuit in OBP (.525), OPS (1.096) and walks (29), Boree is second in hits (tied-38), total bases (60) and RBI (28), and has the Appy League's third-best average (.362). He's reached base in all 29 games thus far for the Doughboys, the longest streak this season.

Brodie Johnston, Greeneville (Boyd Buchanan HS (Tenn.) / Vanderbilt)

The Vanderbilt-bound infielder leads the Appy League in extra-base hits (tied-14), total bases (66), runs scored (30) and RBI (36), carrying a .297/.366/.516 slash line with five homers through 32 games. He was named Hitter of the Week for the first week of July.

Mason Swinney, Kingsport (Alabama / Dallas Baptist)

Swinney's five home runs in 30 games this season is tied for second in the Appy League, and he also ranks among the top in the circuit with 13 extra-base hits (tied-2nd) and 50 total bases (10th).

Devin Zirwas, Kingsport (Virginia Commonwealth / Eastern Michigan)

A .278 hitter with 12 extra-base hits in 24 games, Zirwas ranks ninth in the Appy League inn both slugging (.489) and OPS (.919).

OUTFIELDERS

Tyree Jackson, Kingsport (Hudson Valley CC (N.Y.))

Austin is batting .297 with 30 hits and 13 stolen bases through 27 games.

Dylan Mass, Bristol (Saint Leo (Fla.))

Mass has racked up 33 hits and accrued more walks (22) than strikeouts (21) this season en route to a .284/.401/.328 slashing line.

Cal Sefcik, Kingsport (Indiana / Cincinnati)

Sefcik owns a share of the Axmen's RBI lead with 22. He's produced a .275/.333/.431 line over 28 games, hitting three homers and seven doubles.

Christian Toledo, Johnson City (Allegany College of Maryland)*

A two-way player who also played for the Doughboys in '23, Toledo is second in the league in batting (.363) and seventh in OPS (.922), and has pitched in five games, making one start.

* denotes two-way player

WEST ALL-STAR PITCHERS

LHP Kyle Bade, Greeneville (Oklahoma State)

Bade (1-0) has pitched to a 2.33 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over five starts, notching 27 strikeouts in as many innings for the Flyboys.

RHP Caden Carroll, Elizabethton (Kennesaw State / College of Central Florida)

Carroll (2-1) has appeared in 10 games, making one start, for the River Riders. The right-hander has 22 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings, during which he's limited hitters to a .221 average.

RHP Brady Frederick, Greeneville (East Tennessee State)

The first Appy League Pitcher of the Week for the 2024 season, Frederick has been effective as the Flyboys closer with five saves that rank second amongst all qualified pitchers across 12 games that he was called upon to finish. Another arm featured against the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team with the West Select, Frederick was featured for the final two outs in the top of the ninth, where he recorded both on a strikeout allowing only one hit.

RHP Jacob Gholston, Kingsport (Oklahoma)

The West Select starter against the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, Gholston was effective and retired the side while striking out the first two batters of the game. Within Appy League play, he's leading the Axmen in innings pitched (27 2/3), second in starts (6) and strikeouts (29).

RHP Blake Julius, Greeneville (Oklahoma State)

Julius' 0.00 ERA leads all qualified Appy League pitchers while holding batters to a .123 average for fourth in the league and third amongst pitchers in WHIP (0.75). In his last five games, Julius has had at least two strikeouts per appearance (two starts) while never surrendering more than two hits in all eight games this season.

RHP Duke McCarron, Kingsport (Maryland)

Coming off of his freshman season at Maryland where he made eight appearances for the Terrapins, McCarron sits at the top of the Axmen leaderboard in wins (two), second in games (11) and seventh in strikeouts (19). McCarron was also part of the West Select pitching staff that faced the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, recording a perfect inning with one strikeout.

RHP Zach Neville, Bristol (Allegany College of Maryland / Miami (Ohio))

Appearing in the most games for the State Liners (11), Neville ranks ninth in the team leaderboard in strikeouts (14) as he averages 12.35 strikeouts per nine innings.

RHP Miles Smith, Bristol (Walters State CC (Tenn) / Kansas State)*

With eight games and three starts for the State Liners, Smith paces the team in ERA (3.54) over 20.1 innings. Smith also participated in the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team's Summer League Tour with the West Select team, throwing one inning where he struck out one batter on two hits and no runs.

RHP Brock Toney, Greeneville (Grand Canyon)

Through 11 appearances out of the bullpen, Toney's 1.40 ERA is the sixth-best mark among qualified Appy League pitchers. Opposing batters have also been kept to a batting average of .156 that ranks 10th best, keeping his WHIP to 0.88 for the No. 6 spot in league leaderboards.

RHP Manning West, Elizabethton (Walters State CC (Tenn.)

The June Pitcher of the Month, West (3-2) leads the league in strikeouts (56) in just 34 1/3 innings thanks in part to a pair of double-digit strikeout performances. The fist-time All-Star also pitched for the 2023 River Turtles.

