Three Former Sock Puppets Selected in the First 10 Rounds of MLB Draft

BURLINGTON, N.C. - From the Appalachian League to the Majors, a Sock Puppets trio heard their names in this year's draft. All three players, a testament to hard work and dedication, squeezed into the first ten rounds with the three being chosen in the eighth and ninth rounds.

First off the draft board was '22 Burlington Sock Puppet Jacob Jenkins-Coward. The Miami Marlins selected Jenkins-Coward in the eighth round (244th overall).

The North Carolina native and East Carolina Pirate played one year in Burlington, finishing the 2022 season with a slash line of .242/.297/.303. The right fielder finished the year in eight games with eight base hits, two for extra bases, and four RBI.

At ECU, Jenkins-Coward was a key part of the program in all three seasons. This past spring, Jenkins-Coward's production at the plate reached an all-time high, finishing the season hitting .340 while slugging .558. Jenkins-Coward filled an iron-man-type role for the Pirates, playing 187 games over a three-year span, starting in all but two of those games.

The second Sock Puppet selected was Ryan McCrystal. The three-year Puppet got off to a blazing start in the summer of 2024, ending his campaign by batting .373 with seven extra-base hits. In 13 games this past year, the Burlington catcher had 22 base hits and 13 RBI, with an OPS of .962.

The Cincinnati Reds chose the former Burlington catcher in the ninth round with pick No. 269.

McCrystal's college career is a shining example of continued progression. Each season was a step forward for the ECU catcher, culminating in a career year in 2024. He improved in every offense category playing in 54 games this year for the Pirates. After three seasons in Greenville, McCrystal finished his college career as a .296 hitter while amassing 88 hits, nine home runs and a career slugging percentage of .448.

The final Sock Puppet selected in the first ten rounds was Kole Myers, a ninth-round selection with the 280th overall pick. A member of the 2022 squad, Myers was a vital member of that year's team. He became a steady piece in the Burlington outfield, playing in 38 games that summer. Myers was named to the East Appy League All-Star team that season.

Myers would go on and finish his college career at Troy. This past season was the career best for Myers in batting average, RBI and slugging percentage. The Trojan would accumulate a batting average of .309 in two seasons with 146 hits, 55 stolen bases, and 25 home runs.

It is a moment of great celebration for the Burlington family, as all three players selected shared the same field in 2022 as teammates under manager Anthony Essien in the second-ever season of the Sock Puppets.

"Each year, our coaching staff's goal is to unlock the most out of every player, and we've had the pleasure of working with some great players," Essien said. "It's exciting to see three former Sock Puppets getting drafted here on Day 2, and we're looking forward to adding even more on Day 3 and in future MLB Drafts."

