Burlington Announces Anthony Essien Back as Manager

February 6, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







Burlington, N.C. - The Sock Puppets announced today that Anthony Essien will return as their Manager for the 2025 season. Essien has been on the Burlington staff each of the first four seasons of the Sock Puppets, serving as Pitching Coach in 2021 and 2022 before assuming managerial duties since the end of the 2022 season.

"I am really excited to be back for the fifth season of the Sock Puppets," Essien said. "What the front office staff has done with this brand is unparalleled and I cannot wait to see what is in store for this year."

The Sock Puppets, under Anthony Essien, have made the playoffs each of the last three seasons, finishing as league runner-up in 2022 and 2023. Over those three seasons at the helm of Burlington, Essien has accumulated 64 total wins; tying him for fifth all-time among managers in Appalachian League history.

"To say we are lucky to have Ant is an understatement," Anderson Rathbun, Burlington's President and General Manager, said. "The passion he has for both developing these players on and off the field, as well as the commitment he has to represent our community and brand at the highest possible level is truly unmatched."

Sockville is set to kickoff the 2025 season on June 5, 2025 for their Opening Night against the Bluefield Ridge Runners. The full coaching staff will be released within the coming months.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from February 6, 2025

Burlington Announces Anthony Essien Back as Manager - Burlington Sock Puppets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.