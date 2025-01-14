Burlington Staff Grows Heading into 5th Season as Sock Puppets

Burlington, NC: The Sock Puppets announced two staff changes ahead of their 2025 summer season. Audrey Moore was hired as Assistant General Manager, Events and Operations along with Anderson Rathbun being promoted to President & General Manager.

Audrey Moore - Assistant General Manager, Events & Operations

Audrey Moore, a North Carolina native and graduate of William Peace University in Raleigh, comes to Sockville as the new Assistant General Manager, Events & Operations. Audrey spent the last five years in Tampa, Florida working for the Florida Aquarium and ZooTampa. She also spent four seasons doing promotions for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Now with the Sock Puppets, Audrey will facilitate the programming and activation of the Burlington Industries Bullpen / Right Field Entertainment venue along with overseeing all stadium events and operations.

Moving up with Audrey is her furry sidekick, Eccleston, who you'll be able to see all summer long at the ballpark!

Anderson Rathbun - President & General Manager

After spending the last four seasons as the team's General Manager, Anderson Rathbun is has been promoted to President & General Manager of the Burlington Sock Puppets. Over the last four seasons, the Burlington club has seen record highs in attendance, stadium activation, and community involvement.

