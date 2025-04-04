Former Sock Puppets in the Minors: Where Are They Starting 2025?

April 4, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

With MiLB Opening Day right around the corner, we're checking in on former Burlington Sock Puppets who are pathing their path to the big leagues. These players, now spread across different levels of the minor leagues, are looking to make an impact in 2025.

Double-A Assignments

Dylan Cumming - P - San Francisco Giants (Double-A Affiliate: Richmond Flying Squirrels

2024 Team: Eugene Emeralds (High-A)

2024 Stats: 6-7, 4.11 ERA, 116 IP, 138 SO, 45 BB

2025 Outlook: Cumming begins the 2025 season at Double-A after finishing last year with Richmond. The right-hander earned the promotion after posting a 1.87 ERA at High-A Eugene in 2024.

High-A Assignments

Xavier Meachem - P - Miami Marlins (High-A Affiliate: Beloit Sky Carp)

2024 Team: Jupiter Hammerheads (FSL) & Beloit Sky Carp (High-A)

2024 Stats: 56 IP, 2.89 ERA, 72 SO, 1.52 WHIP

2025 Outlook: Last May, the Marlins promoted Meachem to the Sky Carps after he logged just 11 innings in the Florida State League, holding opponents to a .178 batting average. He continued to dominate with Beloit, posting a 2.84 ERA over 44.1 innings.

Bryson Hammer - P - Colorado Rockies (High-A Affiliate: Spokane Indians)

2024 Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Single-A) & Spokane Indians (High-A)

2024 Stats: 64.1 IP, 1.54 ERA, 62 SO, .208 BAA

2025 Outlook: Hammer earned a late-season call-up after posting a 1.25 ERA over 50.1 innings with the Fresno Grizzlies. The 12th-round pick capped off a strong 2024 campaign at High-A, recording a 2.57 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 14 innings. The southpaw opens the 2025 season with the Indians.

Brendan Collins - P - Washington Nationals (High-A Affiliate: Wilmington Blue Rocks)

2024 Team: Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A)

2024 Stats: 54 IP, 3.50 ERA, 64 SO, 4 SV

2025 Outlook: It was a tough break for the UNC Greensboro product, who landed on the 60-day IL in March after suffering an injury during spring training. The 25-year-old is eligible to return in late May.

D'Andre Smith - INF - New York Mets (High-A Affiliate: Brooklyn Cyclones)

2024 Team: FCL Mets (FCL), St. Lucie Mets (FSL), Brooklyn Cyclones (High A)

2024 Stats: .238 BA, 2 HR, 18 RBI, 9 SB

2025 Outlook: After being placed on the 60-day IL, Smith made rehab stops at two lower-level affiliates before finishing the season in High-A. Now fully healthy, the right-handed-hitting shortstop looks to bounce back with a strong 2025 campaign.

Single-A Assignments

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart - OF - Miami Marlins (Single-A Affiliate: Jupiter Hammerheads)

2024 Team: Jupiter Hammerheads (FSL)

2024 Stats: 105 AB, 20 H, 6 2B, 7 RBI

2025 Outlook: The Marlins' 2024 eighth-round pick made his pro debut with the Hammerheads in August. In limited action, the Greensboro native homered once and stole three bases. The 22-year-old returns to the Hammerheads in 2025, aiming to build momentum over a full season.

Ryan McCrystyal - C - Cincinnati Reds (Single-A Affiliate: Dayton Tortugas)

2024 Team: Dayton Tortugas (FSL)

2024 Stats: 39 AB, .256 BA, .310 OBP, 3 2B

2025 Outlook: McCrystal impressed in his brief stint with the Tortugas in 2024, showcasing a mix of power and speed with three doubles. Though the East Carolina product appeared in just 13 games, the catcher looks to build on his strong start as he enters his first full pro season.

Maui Ahuna - INF - San Francisco Giants (Single-A Affiliate: San Jose Giants)

2024 Team: ACL Giants (ACL) & San Jose Giants

2024 Stats: 34 G, .268 BA, .369 OBP, 4 HR, 23 RBI

2025 Outlook: Ahuna made an immediate impact in the Giants' farm system, playing 34 games after being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 draft. The shortstop begins the season in Single-A but quickly moved up last year, appearing in just 11 games in the Arizona Complex League before earning a promotion to San Jose. Expect Ahuna to keep climbing the ranks in 2025.

Caleb Farmer - C - Washington Nationals (Single-A Affiliate: Fredericksburg Nationals)

2024 Team: Fredericksburg Nationals (CAR)

2024 Stats: 61 G, 56 TB, 6 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, .300 OBP

2025 Outlook: Farmer showcased both power at the plate and solid discipline in 2024, spending the full season with Fredericksburg. Behind the dish, the California native proved to be a reliable defender, throwing out 28 runners. He returns in 2025 as a steady presence behind the plate.

Austin St. Laurent - INF - Seattle Mariners (Single-A Affiliate: Modesto Nuts)

St. Laurent opens the 2025 season with the Modesto Nuts at Single-A after seeing limited action in 2024, logging just nine at-bats in the California League. The Appalachian State product made the most of his opportunities, recording two extra-base hits in that brief stint.

Zach Qin - LHP - San Diego Padres (Single-A Affiliate: Lake Elsinore Storm)

Qin excelled in rookie ball last year, pitching 18 innings and allowing just three runs. The left-hander from MLB's China Academy is now out for the season due to an injury.

Ryan Picollo - OF - Seattle Mariners (Single-A Affiliate: Modesto Nuts)

Picollo will join St. Laurent on the Modesto Nuts. The Mariners selected the outfielder with their 20th-round pick, and he is set to make his professional debut in Modesto.

Players to Watch

Will Gagnon - P - Los Angeles Dodgers (Arizona Complex League: ACL Dodgers)

Gagnon is set to make his professional debut in the Arizona Complex League after being selected by the Dodgers in the 14th round of the 2024 draft.

Kole Myers - OF - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers selected the left-handed-hitting outfielder in the ninth round of the 2024 draft after a standout career at Troy, where he earned All-Sun Belt honors as a senior. Now, he looks to climb the ranks in L.A.'s farm system.

With former Sock Puppets making their mark across different levels of the minors, 2025 is shaping up to be another exciting season for Burlington alumni. Whether it's pitchers looking for a breakout season or hitters making their pro debuts, these players are well on their way to making an impact.

