Sock Puppets Get Revenge In Championship Game Rematch

June 16, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Tonight was the first meeting between the Burlington Sock Puppets and the Kingsport Axmen since the championship game back on August 8th of last year, when the Axmen brought home their first title since 1995. Tonight's rematch went the way of the Sock Puppets, however, as Burlington secured the 11-7 victory.

The Axmen (4-5) looked strong early in the contest taking a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run home run by Deniel Ortiz (Walters State CC). For Ortiz, that was his second longball of the season, and for the Axmen it was their first homer of the season at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Sock Puppets (6-3) picked up a run in the second after a throwing error by Ortiz allowed Ryan McCrystal (East Carolina) to score, making it 2-1.

The Axmen answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Kevin Fernandez (Lincoln Memorial), extending their lead to 3-1.

Things were tied up once more in the third as the Sock Puppets battled back, getting runs on a Vincent Fattore (Duke) single and a McCrystal single.

Kingsport reclaimed the lead 6-3 with three runs in the bottom of the third, after Shea McGahan (Johnson County CC) plated Corbin Shaw on a sacrifice fly and Andrew Citron (Georgetown) plated two on an RBI single. Ortiz picked up his second hit of the contest in the fourth, plating Seth Farni (Ole Miss) with a single, giving Kingsport a 7-3 lead. Following the Ortiz single, Kingsport did not score again in the contest.

Burlington plated three runs on four hits, capitalizing on three Axmen fielding errors in the fifth inning to bring it to a 7-6 contest. Evan Appelwick (Miami Ohio) had an RBI double in the frame as well.

Another Axmen fielding error plated the tying run for the Sock Puppets in the sixth, and an RBI groundout for McCrystal gave the Sock Puppets the lead. Fattore put things away for Burlington with a three run shot, his second home run of the season, in the seventh to make the game 11-7.

For Kingsport, Shay Hartis (Kansas State) was hit with his first loss of the year, while Kaleb Townsend (Johnson) and Nick Bruno (UNC-Asheville) each pitched scoreless frames.

For Burlington, Mason Ruh (Northern Illinois) picked up his third win of the season. Dating back to last year, Ruh is now 9-0 in the Appalachian League as a pitcher. The Burlington starter, Brogan Napier (Chipola), fanned eight Kingsport hitters, but walked six and gave up seven runs (four earned).

Both teams will meet again for the series finale tomorrow at 7 p.m.

