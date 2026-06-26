Soccer Operations Structure Update
Published on June 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit announced an update to its soccer operations structure today, effective immediately. The club is eliminating the standalone General Manager position, with responsibilities redistributed across its existing leadership team. Soccer operations oversight will be managed by Haley Carter, President of Soccer Operations. Operational responsibilities will transition to the Director of Operations, and sporting functions will continue to be managed by the Sporting Director.
The club is deeply grateful to Nathan Minion for his many contributions and his dedicated service to the Washington Spirit. Nathan played an important role in building the foundation this organization stands on today, and his commitment to the club and its players has left a lasting mark. We thank him for everything he has given to the Spirit and wish him every success in his next chapter. The club remains committed to an enduring, high-functioning performance model and the long-term development of the Washington Spirit.
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