B Hyphy: Bay FC to Host Hip Hop Night with Special Halftime Performance by Mistah F.A.B.

Published on June 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today the club's first ever Hip Hop Night, a celebration of Bay Area culture and its global influence, headlined by a special halftime performance by Oakland icon Mistah F.A.B. The special night will take place on Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m. PT when Bay FC hosts Gotham FC at PayPal Park.

Bay FC's first Hip Hop Night will feature a full matchday experience for families, day one supporters, first time fans, and those who may want to learn more about the cultural impact of hip hop in the Bay Area. From the time gates open through the final whistle, the evening will feature interactive moments and entertainment throughout the stadium, bringing together soccer, music, and the creativity that defines the region and its communities.

Building on the fan experience, the night will highlight Bay Area hip hop and its defining and trend setting contributions to the region and culture-from the independent trailblazers to the Hyphy movement. Mistah F.A.B., an Oakland-based rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, and community activist, will headline the evening with a halftime performance. A key figure in the Hyphy movement, he is known for hits like "Ghost Ride It," and his freestyle skills. Beyond music, he mentors artists, runs Dope Era apparel, and gives back through philanthropy, cementing his legacy as a Bay Area icon.

Additional Bay Area hip hop legends will be in attendance and featured throughout the evening, joined by live DJs, local performers, and curated activations celebrating the region's hip hop culture and individuality. Classic lowriders will be on site, complemented by local breakdancing performances that add to the night's visual and cultural energy. The match and surrounding festivities reflect Bay FC's ongoing commitment to the culture of the region it represents.

Fans interested in attending can learn more and purchase tickets at BayFC.com/theme-nights

Bay FC Matches and Ticketing

Bay FC resumes play on Sunday, July 5, on the road against the Boston Legacy. The club returns to PayPal Park on Saturday, July 18, against the North Carolina Courage. Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 26, 2026

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