Angel City Football Club and Midfielder Ally Sentnor Agree to Contract Extension Through 2029

Published on June 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that the club has extended midfielder Ally Sentnor's contract through the end of the 2029 season in conjunction with the previously announced news of her signing. Sentnor officially joined ACFC on June 18, 2026, via a trade from the Kansas City Current.

"It was important to me to make a significant commitment when signing with Angel City in order to continue to grow as a player as well as contribute to the success of the club," said Sentnor. "In the short time I have been in LA, the players, staff, and fans have welcomed me with open arms. I am excited to bring my game to the fans for the rest of this season and for years to come."

"From our first conversation with Ally we were aligned with this move being a long term one and we are thrilled to have Ally committed through 2029," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "She is an exciting attacking talent with a winning mentality that we believe will help us consistently compete for trophies over the coming years."

Sentnor will be available for selection for the first time as an ACFC player on Friday, July 3, against the Orlando Pride at BMO Stadium live on Prime Video (7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET).

ABOUT ALLY SENTNOR

Sentnor entered the professional ranks as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft by the Utah Royals, with current ACFC teammate Savy King following as the No. 2 overall selection. During her rookie season, she started all 21 matches and recorded three goals and four assists. Sentnor joined the Kansas City Current in August 2025 and continued her rise in the NWSL. Prior to arriving at Angel City, she started all 12 league matches in 2026, tallying two goals and two assists.

With 22 senior U.S. Women's National Team appearances, seven goals, and three assists, Sentnor's international career began with her first call-up in November 2024. She made her USWNT at Wembley Stadium against England. Her first senior international goal came in the opening match of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup against Colombia. Sentnor instantly made a mark on the pitch recording her first assist against Australia and scoring again in the tournament final against Japan.

Sentnor's impact with the national team has continued to grow. She recorded her first brace in a USWNT uniform during a friendly against Jamaica on June 3, 2025, and added another two-goal performance in a 6-0 victory over Paraguay in 2026, with her second goal assisted by ACFC teammate Gisele Thompson. At the youth level, Sentnor captained the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team to a bronze medal at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and earned the tournament's Bronze Ball.

Before turning professional, Sentnor played at the University of North Carolina, where she appeared in 48 matches across two seasons, recording 21 goals and nine assists while logging more than 3,000 minutes. In her final collegiate season, she led the Tar Heels in goals, assists, and points, earning ACC Midfielder of the Year honors and Third Team All-America recognition.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 26, 2026

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