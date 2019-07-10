Snead Throws 1-2-3 Inning in All-Star Game

July 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





There weren't many International League pitchers that could slow down the Pacific Coast League in this year's Triple-A All-Star Game, but Bisons southpaw Kirby Snead was one of them.

Snead threw a 1-2-3 frame in his lone inning of work as the reliever was sharp in the IL's 9-3 loss to the PCL on Wednesday night from El Paso, TX. He was joined at the game by Bisons skipper Bobby Meacham, who served as the IL's manager.

The sixth reliever used by the IL in the game, Snead was the first on the night that held the PCL hitters off the scoreboard. He took over the in bottom of the sixth inning and got Tacoma's centerfielder Ian Miller to ground out to first base on two pitches before striking out New Orleans' infielder Isan Diaz looking. He then battled to a full count with Salt Lake's Taylor Ward before the infielder grounded out to short.

Snead threw just 13 pitches (7 strikes) to complete the scoreless inning.

Snead, 24, joined the Bisons in early May to make his Triple-A debut and has quickly become one of the team's most reliable relievers. In 21 appearances, Snead is 2-1 with a 3.42 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 26.1 innings of work. The southpaw has worked more than an inning in nine of his appearances and has held opponents to a .180 (9-50) average with runners on base.

The PCL won their third straight Triple-A All-Star Game on the strength of a four-run second inning. Las Vegas shortstop Jorge Mateo had an RBI single to cap the rally and added an RBI-triple in the fourth inning. Columbus' Eric Hasse drove in two of the three IL runs with a sac fly in the sixth and an RBI-single in the eight.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.