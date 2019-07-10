Bisons to Host 'The Masked Singer' During

When the Bisons host the Charlotte Knights on Monday, July 15, we'll all want to know who is behind the mask?... and we don't mean who's the Herd's starting catcher for the game!

FOX's hit television show 'The Masked Singer' is coming to the ballpark for one night only and with a local flare! Yes, a beloved WNY celebrity will be concealed behind a mask while performing for all fans during the game... It'll be your job to guess who they are!!!

The Bisons host the Knights at 7:05 p.m. and shortly after first pitch, our Masked Singer will grab the mic and sing one of their favorite songs! We'll then provide fans in attendance with, dare we say, cleverly-written hints and clues as to the Masked Singer's identity.

With the clues in hand, three fans in attendance will be then chosen via lucky seat to give their guesses before the big reveal in the eighth inning!!! The fan with the correct guess will win a fabulous prize of a dinner and overnight hotel stay with one of the Bisons' hotel partners. Fans in attendance will also be able to play along via the Bisons social media accounts to also win prizes.

'The Masked Singer' Night game is also a Bisons 'Markdown Monday' with advanced tickets costing only $9.00 ($11.50 day of). There will also be $1 ice cream and $1 popcorn for you to enjoy while you watch our Masked Singer perform and debate with your friends and family as to their identity.

