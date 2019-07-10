Triple-A All-Star Game Tonight

The 32nd edition of the Triple-A All-Star Game takes place tonight, July 10, 2019 with first pitch set for 9 p.m. ET.

The best of the International League and Pacific Coast League square off at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas, home of the Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

Louisville Bats broadcaster Nick Curran will call the game on the radio alongside Chihuahuas broadcaster Tim Hagerty. The All-Star Game will be broadcast live on 790 KRD, with its stream also available via the iHeart Radio and TuneIn apps. The telecast of the game will air on MLB Network.

Outfielder Aristides Aquino will represent the Bats on the International League's All-Star roster. In 59 games for Louisville this season, Aquino is batting .293 (65-for-222) with 45 runs, 10 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 39 RBI, 5 stolen bases and 19 walks. He's gotten on-base at a .352 clip, with an OPS of .970. His 22-game hitting streak earlier this season was the second-longest streak in franchise history.

