Snead DOES IT ALL! 44-Yard Strike and Then An End Zone Grab: CFL
Published on August 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
A complete performance from Tyler Snead to cap off a successful drive for Montreal. First he throws a huge 44-yard pass to Alexander Hollins, then finishes the drive by hauling in a 4-yard touchdown.
