Snead DOES IT ALL! 44-Yard Strike and Then An End Zone Grab: CFL

Published on August 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







A complete performance from Tyler Snead to cap off a successful drive for Montreal. First he throws a huge 44-yard pass to Alexander Hollins, then finishes the drive by hauling in a 4-yard touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.