Smokies Walk-Off Biscuits for Second Time, 6-5

June 17, 2018





KODAK, Tenn. - The Biscuits (37-33) surrendered six runs in the final three innings, losing the rubber-match to the Tennessee Smokies (36-34), 6-5, on a walk-off home run by Ian Rice on Sunday afternoon at Smokies Stadium. Rice's walk-off home run was his second of the series and snapped Montgomery's two-game winning streak.

Similar to Saturday, the Biscuits jumped on the Smokies in the first inning. Tennessee starter Matt Swarmer surrendered two first-inning runs, including an RBI-single by Nate Lowe. Ryan Boldt added the second run on a sacrifice fly, solidifying a 2-0 Montgomery lead.

Biscuits' starter Matt Krook began his day by facing a first-inning jam of runners on first and second with no outs. The southpaw induced a force out of Jason Vosler before striking out Yasiel Balaguert and Ian Rice to erase the threat.

Krook would hurl two scoreless frames, handing off to Brandon Lawson. Lawson continued to keep the Smokies off the board, posting four consecutive scoreless innings to preserve the Biscuits' lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Montgomery right-hander struggled to locate pitches. Lawson issued a lead-off walk to Eddy Martinez, putting a runner on base for Jesse Hodges. Hodges hit his first home run of the month, tying the score at 2-2 with a round-tripper to left-center field.

After a sequential single by Trey Martin, Lawson was removed for Curtis Taylor, who recorded the inning's three outs, keeping the game tied.

The Biscuits responded in the eighth against Tennessee's Jake Stinnett. An RBI-sacrifice fly by Peter Maris as well as back-to-back RBI-singles from Dalton Kelly and Mike Brosseau propelled Montgomery ahead 5-2.

Despite Trent Giambrone's second solo home run in two days, Yoel Espinal (0-1) was one out away from extending the winning streak to three games. The Biscuits led 5-3 before an Espinal offering to Rice with runners on first and second and two outs. Rice smacked a deep fly ball over the left field wall and onto the patio section, erupting the home faithful for the second time in four days.

The Biscuits start the Southern League's second half with a six-game homestand against the Birmingham Barons on Thursday, June 21, at 6:35 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. It will be Tank Top and Flip Flop Night, featuring a tank top giveaway. Montgomery is scheduled to start J.D. Martin (4-8) while Jordan Guerrero (2-6) is expected to pitch for Birmingham.

The remainder of the series includes a special VIP meet and greet with Flavor Flav and MAX Fireworks for 90's Night on Friday, June 22, as well as Family Faith Night with a Faith Radio Pre-Game Concert and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, June 23. The 25th Anniversary of The Sandlot will be celebrated with a Youth Jersey Giveaway on Sunday, June 24.

