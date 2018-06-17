Generals Win on Shrimp's Everybody Gets Lucky Day, 7-0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jackson Generals right-hander Ryan Atkinson pitched six shutout innings to help his team win the finale of the 2018 Southern League season's first half, 7-0, over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front of 5,031 at Father's Day, Great Clips Day and Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Already the North Division first-half winner, the Generals (39-30) took the lead in the top of the second inning against Jacksonville right-hander Robert Dugger (1-2). Jackson third baseman Tyler Ladendorf reached on an error by third baseman Brian Schales and went to second base on shortstop Galli Cribbs' single. Left fielder Jason Morozowski grounded into a fielder's choice, and second baseman Isan Diaz's throwing error scored Ladendorf. Catcher Jose Queliz singled, and Atkinson put down a bunt that scored Morozowski and advanced Queliz to second base. On center fielder Daniel Robertson's two-out single, Jacksonville center fielder Braxton Lee threw out Queliz at home plate.

The 2-0 lead remained until the top of the fifth inning. Robertson hit a leadoff single to center field, and first baseman Kevin Medrano hit an RBI triple to the right-field corner. Dugger struck out the next two batters, but Ladendorf hit an RBI single to right field and scored after consecutive singles by shortstop Galli Cribbs and left fielder Jason Morozowski. Cribbs and Morozowski then attempted a double steal, and when Schales misplayed the throw to third base from catcher Sharif Othman, both runners came around to score, extending the Generals lead to 7-0. Dugger allowed all seven runs - three earned on 10 hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in five innings. Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Ben Holmes and right-hander Marcus Crescentini each pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Atkinson (3-6) faced one batter over the minimum in six innings, with the help of a runner caught stealing and two double plays. He allowed singles by Lee and Diaz in the fourth inning and a pair of walks while recording seven strikeouts. Jacksonville (28-40) did not have a runner in scoring position until the seventh inning, when All-Star right fielder Monte Harrison singled, and Diaz doubled, but the Generals caught Harrison in a rundown before he reached home plate. Jackson left-handers Kirby Bellow and Daniel Gibson and right-hander Kevin Ginkel each pitched one scoreless inning before kids and fathers ran the bases to complete the Father's Day festivities.

UP NEXT: After the Southern League All-Star Game at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in Birmingham, the Jumbo Shrimp begin the second half with a six-game series opener in Mississippi at 8 p.m. Thursday. The Jumbo Shrimp return home Thursday, June 28, to begin a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits on Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, with $1 12-oz. and $2 24-oz. beers at select locations, plus $1 sodas at the main concession stands. The game is Teacher Appreciation Night.

