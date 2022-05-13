Smokies Top Biscuits 4-3
May 13, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
ï»¿KODAK, Tenn - The Tennessee Smokies (19-12) kept their foot on the Biscuits' (15-16) neck as they prevailed 5-4 to win their fifth in a row Friday night at Smokies Stadium.
After three scoreless innings, the Biscuits got on the board first after a fielding error by Smokies' Bryce Ball allowed Brett Wisely to score and make it 1-0. In the bottom of the inning Smokies' Harrison Wenson responded to tie the game at one after a solo home run to left field. Later, Ball hit an RBI-single that gave the Smokies the lead 2-1 as they headed into the fourth.
Wenson did his best to replicate his success as he smashed another home run, this time a two-run shot to right to extend the lead to 4-1.
In the top of the fifth, Brett Wisely cut into the lead after a two-run home run to center that brought the Biscuits within one. In the top of the sixth, Kameron Misner followed Wisely with a solo home run slam that was sent to the Rocky Mountains and tied the game at four.
Yonathan Perlaza came up clutch delivering a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to put the Smokies ahead late 5-4. The Biscuits were down to their last chance before Wyatt Short came in to put the Biscuits away with a groundout double play and flyout to end the game.
The Biscuits will look to turn things around and end their five-game losing streak when Taj Bradley (1-0) squares off against Cam Sanders (1-1) at 6:00 PM CT.
The Biscuits will return to Montgomery for their next homestead series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for 80's weekend. The series includes a Golden Biscuits Tuesday on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:35 PM, Military Wednesday pres. by WOW! on Wednesday, May 18 at 6:35 PM, 80s T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on Thursday, May 19 at 6:35 PM, 80s Music Night on Friday, May 20th at 6:35 PM, 80s Pop Culture Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 21 at 6:05 PM, and Kids 80s Headband Giveaway pres. by Kona Ice on Sunday, May 22 at 3:33 PM.
