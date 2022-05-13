Smokies Top Biscuits 4-3

ï»¿KODAK, Tenn - The Tennessee Smokies (19-12) kept their foot on the Biscuits' (15-16) neck as they prevailed 5-4 to win their fifth in a row Friday night at Smokies Stadium.

After three scoreless innings, the Biscuits got on the board first after a fielding error by Smokies' Bryce Ball allowed Brett Wisely to score and make it 1-0. In the bottom of the inning Smokies' Harrison Wenson responded to tie the game at one after a solo home run to left field. Later, Ball hit an RBI-single that gave the Smokies the lead 2-1 as they headed into the fourth.

Wenson did his best to replicate his success as he smashed another home run, this time a two-run shot to right to extend the lead to 4-1.

In the top of the fifth, Brett Wisely cut into the lead after a two-run home run to center that brought the Biscuits within one. In the top of the sixth, Kameron Misner followed Wisely with a solo home run slam that was sent to the Rocky Mountains and tied the game at four.

Yonathan Perlaza came up clutch delivering a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to put the Smokies ahead late 5-4. The Biscuits were down to their last chance before Wyatt Short came in to put the Biscuits away with a groundout double play and flyout to end the game.

The Biscuits will look to turn things around and end their five-game losing streak when Taj Bradley (1-0) squares off against Cam Sanders (1-1) at 6:00 PM CT.

