Five-Run Sixth Inning Catapults Shuckers to Win

BILOXI, MS - After the Birmingham Barons (13-18) used a big inning last night to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers (14-17), Biloxi scored five runs in the sixth inning to top the Barons 9-4 on Friday night at MGM Park.

Shuckers' INF Cam Devanney tied the game in the fifth inning with an RBI single to score Thomas Dillard and even the score at four. After the first two men walked in the sixth inning, Dillard singled home two to hand Biloxi a 6-4 advantage. Jakson Reetz followed Dillard and crushed a two-run home run over the right-field wall to double their lead 8-4. Two batters later, Devanney left the yard for his second home run of the season and pushed Biloxi's lead to 9-4. RHP Hansen Butler (L, 0-1) faced nine batters in the inning and was charged with all five runs. Birmingham walked 11 batters including three in the frame.

The Shuckers bullpen combined for 3.1 scoreless innings between RHP Robbie Hitt (W, 2-1), RHP Taylor Floyd, RHP Arnaldo Hernandez and RHP Harold Chirino. Hitt entered the game with two runners on and two outs in a tie game in the top of the sixth inning and stranded three runners in the inning to record the only out he needed.

Xavier Fernandez opened up the scoring in the first inning with a two-run home run off LHP Andy Otero. Biloxi countered with three runs in the third inning to take their first lead, 3-2. Noah Campbell put the Shuckers on the board with a two-RBI single up the middle to score Felix Valerio and Dillard. Reetz would later score on a wild pitch by Barons' starter RHP Jason Bilous.

With Biloxi leading 3-2 heading into the fourth inning, Birmingham tallied three straight hits off Otero, including a Raudy Read double to plate Jose Rodriguez. Rodriguez scored on an inning-ending double play to retake the lead, 4-3.

The Shuckers and Barons square off in game five of a six-game series tomorrow night at MGM Park. The Shuckers send RHP Tyler Herb (2-1, 1.59) to the hill while the Barons have yet to announce a starter yet. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM and the game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

