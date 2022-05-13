MGM Park to Host Gulf Coast Diamond Classic May 21, 2022

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and BCSG 360 announced today they will host the Gulf Coast Diamond Classic on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at MGM Park. The Gulf Coast Diamond Classic will feature HBCUs Jackson State University (Jackson, MS) and Mississippi Valley State University (Itta Bena, MS).

The contest will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. The gates at MGM Park will open one hour prior to game start time.

Fans have three ticket options for the Gulf Coast Diamond Classic:

Adult Ticket - $20 includes entry for game.

Youth Ticket - $10 includes entry for game.

Premium Ticket - $30 includes entry for game and premium seating access.

Jackson State University will serve as the away team for the game and Mississippi Valley State University will be the home team.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.milb.com/biloxi/tickets/single-game-tickets, or by phone at 228-233-3465.

