Learn About All the Promotions Coming to Regions Field, May 17th-22nd

Birmingham Barons shortstop Lenyn Sosa

Tuesday, May 17th - Sunday, May 22nd

After a six-game road set against Biloxi, the Birmingham Barons return home for a series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. From Tuesday, May 17th until Sunday, May 22nd the Barons will be playing their fourth homestand of the season versus the Anaheim Angels' Double-A affiliate. The homestand features a T-Shirt giveaway, Dollar Dog night, the second School Day of the year, Thirsty Thursday, International Night, Scout Night, Friday night fireworks, Super Saturday Fireworks, Faith & Family Day, and Salute to Armed Forces.

Tuesday, May 17th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

- Game Time: First pitch from Regions Field will be at 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcasted live online at barons.com, you can listen to the game on the Barons' radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5, as well as streaming available on MiLB.TV.

- T-shirt Tuesday: The first 1,000 fans (13+) arriving at the ballpark will be rewarded with a free t-shirt presented by Paycor. Also, throughout the night, Dollar Dogs will be the concessional promotion.

Wednesday, May 18th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

- Game Time: First pitch from Regions Field will be at 11:05 a.m. with gates opening at 9:30 a.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcasted live online at barons.com, you can listen to the game on the Barons' radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5, as well as streaming available on MiLB.TV.

- School Day #2: There really is no conceivable field trip better than attending a Birmingham Barons ballgame. School Days offer local schools the opportunity to skip school and pack the Regions Field stands. For just $8/student, the Home Run package provides people with a ticket to the game and a souvenir item. For $14/student, the All-Star package offers a ticket, a souvenir item, and a meal voucher for a hot dog, chips, and a drink.

Thursday, May 19th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

- Game Time: First pitch from Regions Field will be at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcasted live online at barons.com, you can listen to the game on the Barons' radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5, as well as streaming available on MiLB.TV.

- Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, Regions Field transforms into Birmingham's best bar. For just $2.50, fans can enjoy domestic beers and souvenir sodas thanks to our friends at Miller Lite, Buffalo Wild Wings, and The Fennec.

Friday, May 20th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

- Game Time: First pitch from Regions Field will be at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcasted live online at barons.com, you can listen to the game on the Barons' radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5, as well as streaming available on MiLB.TV.

- International Night: Here at the Barons, we celebrate and accept people from all backgrounds, demographics, and origins. And, thanks to Global Ties, we are excited to announce our first International Night of the year where we'll highlight all the great cultures found in Birmingham.

- Scout Night: Scout Night is a unique, one-of-a-kind opportunity for local scouts to join us in the ballpark for an entertaining game. However, after the game ends, the night is only beginning for the scouts, as they'll get to enjoy a family-friendly movie as well as camping on the field overnight.

- Faith & Family Night #1: The perfect time to spend time with your church group, pastor, and family has finally arrived. We hope you can join us on a fun, family-friendly night of baseball.

- Fireworks: Last, but certainly not least, the Barons will be hosting their weekly fireworks display following the game's conclusion. The spectacular sight is something you cannot miss as we light up the skies of Magic City thanks to Alabama Power, Coca-Cola, Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice, and ClearVision Eye Center.

Saturday, May 21st - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

- Game Time: First pitch from Regions Field will be at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcasted live online at barons.com, you can listen to the game on the Barons' radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5, as well as streaming available on MiLB.TV.

- Youth Camo Jersey Giveaway: The first lucky thousand kids (12 & under) to arrive at Regions Field will be greeted with the Barons' Camo Jersey. Kids will be overjoyed with the amazing giveaway sponsored by Coca-Cola.

- Salute to Armed Forces Night: The Barons are ever-so-grateful for the hard-working, selfless individuals that serve our country day-in and day-out. Join us and Nucor Steel in celebrating everything the Armed Forces sacrifices to ensure our safe and free lives.

- Super Saturday Fireworks: That's right, fans this week will be spoiled with not one, but two nights of firework displays following the game. Saturday's rendition will take the usual Friday show and, thanks to Hyatt Regency & Serra Toyota, elevate it to a breathtaking level you simply cannot miss.

Sunday, May 22nd - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

- Game Time: First pitch from Regions Field will be at 4:00 p.m. with gates opening at 3:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcasted live online at barons.com, you can listen to the game on the Barons' radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5, as well as streaming available on MiLB.TV.

- Autism Friendly Day: Autism Friendly day has become a wonderful game day where we adjust our typical game operations and make Regions Field a safer and more Autism-friendly environment. We reduce ballpark volume, adjust in-game promotions, and have designated areas for individuals who become overstimulated. Regions Field is a KultureCity Certified Sensory Inclusive Venue.

- Family Day/Salute to Essential Workers: Join us on Family Sunday where your little Barons (kids 12 & under) will get to run the bases after the game to Soccer Shots. Additionally, the Barons, with the help of Alabama Power, will honor Birmingham's essential workers for their constant commitment and hard work.

