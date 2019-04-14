Smokies Stun Barons in Series Finale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Despite scoring the game's first six runs, the Birmingham Barons (4-6) dropped their series finale against the Tennessee Smokies (6-3) by a 7-6 final Sunday at Regions Field.

The Barons reeled off five consecutive hits to begin the opening frame, which included consecutive RBI-singles from Luis Gonzalez (CWS No. 10 prospect) and Gavin Sheets (CWS No. 18 prospect).

Micker Adolfo (CWS No. 8 prospect) followed with an opposite-field RBI-double to plate a third run. Yermin Mercedes later tacked on an RBI-single to extend Birmingham's lead to 4-0.

Smokies starter Brad Markey lasted just two-plus innings. The right-hander surrendered five runs and 10 hits in his first start with Tennessee after joining the team Saturday.

Paced by three hits each from Sheets and Joel Booker, the Barons tallied a season-high 16 hits in the loss. Every player in the lineup recorded at least one hit for the first time since July 25, 2018 against Tennessee.

The Barons built a 6-0 lead before the Smokies scored seven unanswered runs to pull ahead. Back-to-back home runs off the bats of Jhonny Pereda and Connor Myers sparked the comeback. A wild pitch from Barons right-hander Danny Dopico allowed the go-ahead to cross the plate in the eighth.

Dopico (L, 0-1) suffered his first loss of the season after he allowed the one run on three hits in two innings of work. Smokies left-hander Manuel Rondon (W, 1-1) picked up the win in relief, while right-hander Craig Brooks (SV, 3) earned a six-out save.

The Barons will hit the road and head to Jacksonville for their lengthiest road trip of the campaign as they travel 433 miles to face the Jumbo Shrimp for a five-game set. First pitch in the series opener is set for 6:05 p.m. Monday. Coverage will begin at 5:50 p.m. on WJQX-FM 100.5 with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show.

