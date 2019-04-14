Clutch Kerrigan Double Lifts Blue Wahoos over Shrimp

Pensacola, FL - On a picture-perfect sunny Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos completed their first comeback win of the season, beating the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 thanks to a late two-run double by Jimmy Kerrigan and strong relief outings from Sean Poppen (W, 1-0) and Ryan Mason (S, 2).

Jacksonville took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run home run by John Silviano, just the second time this season the Blue Wahoos have allowed their opponent to score first.

Tanner English responded immediately in the home half of the first inning, leading off and hitting the first pitch thrown to him over the fence in left to cut Jacksonville's lead in half.

After allowing two in the first, Blue Wahoos starter Andro Cutura settled in and put zeroes on the board the next three innings. Jacksonville added an additional run in the fifth, stringing together three straight singles with two outs to increase their lead to 3-1.

Jumbo Shrimp starting pitcher Cody Poteet was excellent early, allowing just the first pitch homer. But, the Wahoos caught up to him in the sixth inning.

Four straight Blue Wahoos batters singled to lead off the sixth inning with Jordan Gore, Luis Arraez, Brian Schales, and Mitchell Kranson each consecutively knocking base hits. With the bases loaded and no outs, Jimmy Kerrigan dropped a double down the right field line, scoring two and giving Pensacola a 4-3 lead.

Cuture finished with a line of 5.0 innings pitched, eight hits and three runs allowed, no walks, and two strikeouts. Poppen entered in the sixth, throwing two one-hit innings of scoreless relief and striking out four to earn his first victory of the season. Mason didn't allow a hit in 2.0 scoreless, striking out three on his way to his second save.

Today's win improves the Blue Wahoos record to a Southern League best 7-3 while Jacksonville falls to 4-6. Pensacola heads on the road to Biloxi tomorrow for a five-game series against the Shuckers.

