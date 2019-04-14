Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, April 14 at Pensacola

Following a 1-0 win on Saturday, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp conclude their series with Sunday's 2:05 p.m. first pitch at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. RHP Cody Poteet (0-0, 0.000 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Pensacola RHP Andro Cutura (0-1, 1.80 ERA). Coverage begins at 1:50 on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

JACKSONVILLE TAKES PITCHERS' DUEL 1-0

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned a 1-0 victory Saturday at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The game was scoreless into the eighth inning. With two outs, Magneuris Sierra singled and stole second. After a walk, Justin Twine collected an RBI single for what turned out to be the game's only run. Jacksonville starter Jordan Yamamoto surrendered just one hit in five innings, striking out four against two walks. The right-hander yielded to Jordan Milbrath, who earned the win with four punchouts in two innings. Dylan Lee registered his first save of the season with two more scoreless frames to secure the first shutout of the season for the Jumbo Shrimp.

SIERRA NEVADA

Jacksonville outfielder Magneuris Sierra singled, stole a base, walked twice and scored the only run of the game on Saturday, continuing a hot start to the season. The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak in which he is batting 9-for-26 (.346/.433/.500) with four doubles, an RBI, four walks and one hit-by-pitch. Sierra is tied for the Southern League lead in doubles (4) while ranking in a tie for fifth in hits (5), eighth in OBP (.412) and 10th in average (.310).

YOU ALWAYS CALL ME ON THE BULLPEN PHONE

Of the 79.0 innings the Jumbo Shrimp have pitched this season, a staggering 53.6 percent (42.1 frames) have been tossed by Jacksonville relievers. The heavy workload in the early portion of the season has not yet affected the club's results out of the bullpen. Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have ceded just six runs, five earned, on 21 hits (4.5 H/9) on the campaign for a 1.06 ERA. They have combined for 47 strikeouts (10.0 K/9) while walking only 11 opposing batters (2.3 BB/9).

THE CHICKS DON'T DIG THIS

The Jumbo Shrimp and Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) are the only two Double-A clubs yet to hit a home run so far during the 2019 campaign. Even though Jacksonville has not hit a ball to clear the fence thus far, the Jumbo Shrimp have hit their fair share of doubles; Jacksonville's 11 two-baggers are tied for fourth in the Southern League.

DEFENSE AGAINST THE DARK ARTS

Jacksonville committed an error on Saturday and the club's eight on the season rank in the bottom half of the Southern League. The Jumbo Shrimp have also played just two miscue-free games on the season, but there is an argument for the Jumbo Shrimp being a strong defensive team. Jacksonville has converted 74.3 percent of batted balls put in play into outs this season. For perspective, the Oakland Athletics' 73.0 mark led Major League Baseball in 2018. The Shrimp's strong early defensive numbers, coupled with the small sample size of one week of play, can partly explain why the club's 3.10 FIP, an ERA estimator based on strikeouts, walks and home runs, is significantly higher than their actual 2.28 ERA.

A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE

Jacksonville's offense has mustered only 17 runs (1.9 per game) through nine games, the second-fewest in the Southern League. The club also ranks near the bottom of the circuit in batting average (.201, 9th), on-base percentage (.276, 9th), slugging percentage (.255, 9th) and OPS (.531, 9th). The Jumbo Shrimp have been salvaged early on by a red-hot pitching staff that has ceded only 21 runs (2.3 per game). Jacksonville leads the Southern League in WHIP (1.03) and strikeouts (88) while placing second in ERA (2.28) and tying for third in hits allowed (52).

STRANDED AT THE DRIVE-IN

Jacksonville went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position on Saturday, stranding a total of six men. Through nine games on the season, the Jumbo Shrimp are just 11-for-85 (.129/.227/.165) with ducks on the pond. The good news is that, throughout every single level in the history of baseball, situational hitting numbers normalize with bigger sample sizes as the season goes on. For example, the 2018 Shrimp hit .224/.317/.350 (.667 OPS) with runners in scoring position, almost exactly akin to their overall batting line of .235/.312/.361 (.673 OPS).

SHRIMP SCOPES

Four of the first nine games for Jacksonville on the season have ended in a shutout, with the Jumbo Shrimp winning just one of those contests... Five of Jacksonville's nine contests have been decided by just one run.

