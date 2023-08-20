Smoke-Shortened Finale Nets C's Series Split

EUGENE, OR - A five-run fourth proved to be the decisive blow in a smoke-shortened 8-1 win for the Canadians over the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] at PK Park Sunday afternoon.

Tied at one after three, the C's got their go-ahead rally started with a Ryan McCarty walk and an infield single from Jeff Wehler to bounce Ems starter Daniel Blair (L, 1-2) from the game. Estiven Machado broke the tie with a sacrifice fly against the newly inserted Wilkelma Castillo, who walked the next man then struck out the following hitter to keep runners at first and second with two outs. Up stepped Dasan Brown, who blooped an RBI double into shallow left center to make it 3-1. Peyton Williams followed with a gargantuan three-run blast - his fifth homer with the Canadians - that put the C's in front 6-1.

Pat Gallagher went three innings before passing the torch to Cooper Benson (W, 7-2), who kept the Emeralds off the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth and again in the fifth after a two-run single from Jommer Hernandez in the top of the inning ran the score to 8-1.

After Benson got the last out of the fifth, the managers, umpires, athletic trainers and Emeralds brass got together on the field to determine the best course of action after the air quality took a marked turn for the worse as the game went along. With the same wildfires that postponed Tuesday's game still burning, the decision was made to end the game after five complete to give the C's their 8-1 victory.

With the win, the Canadians scratch out a series split after losing the first three games of the set. They have only lost two of 19 series on the season.

After an off day on Monday, the C's welcome the Spokane Indians [Rockies] to The Nat Tuesday night to start a 12-game homestand. Tickets and more information are available on CanadiansBaseball.com.

