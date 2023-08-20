Another Comeback Leads AquaSox to 6-5 Win

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox refused to die Sunday evening, as they came back from a couple of deficits for a 6-5 victory. The AquaSox bullpen came up huge, firing five straight scoreless innings from the fifth through the ninth, while Harry Ford and Hogan Windish each picked up two RBIs.

For the second straight game, the Hillsboro Hops hit a home run in the first inning. This time it was Wilderd Patino with a leadoff big fly as the Hops took an early 1-0 lead.

More bad news came for the Frogs after the first inning, when starter Jimmy Kingsbury had to be pulled with an injury. His replacement was Kelvin Nunez, as the AquaSox prepared for a major effort from their bullpen. Of course, Hillsboro was not sympathetic about the situation, picking up another run in the top of the second on an Andrew Pitnar RBI double to make it 2-0.

Despite the early deficit, Everett did what they have been doing all series and responded. They put up a run in the second on a bases-loaded walk from Harry Ford to cut the lead in half at 2-1. Then in the third, Windish blasted his team leading 17th home run of the year and his second in as many days to give the Frogs a 3-2 lead.

But Hillsboro continued to be pesky. They did not blink at Everett's rally in the third and put up three runs of their own in the top of the fourth, punctuated by a Christian Cerda two-run home run to take a two-run lead.

The Hops' starter Jose Cabrera left after 4.2 innings of three-run ball. He allowed four hits, walked six and struck out two. Peniel Otano took over in his place and stranded a runner at first to maintain the Hillsboro lead through five.

As the game waned, it continued to seesaw back and forth. The AquaSox re-tied the game at five in the bottom of the sixth in part from a clutch RBI single off the bat of Ford. Meanwhile, Everett got a great effort from their bullpen. Reid Morgan, Troy Taylor, and Peyton Alford each fired scoreless inning from the fifth through the seventh as they tried to help the comeback effort.

This effort was rewarded in the bottom of the seventh when a defensive miscue from Hillsboro gave Everett the lead. On what looked like a routine double play, Hops' second baseman Manuel Pena dropped the exchange as he was about to throw the ball to first. Walking Cabrera brilliantly rounded third and sprinted for home, sliding in with the go-ahead run to make it 6-5.

Jarod Bayless and Sam Carlson came out of the bullpen and shut things down the rest of the way, with Carlson picking up his fourth save of the year.

The Frogs finish their homestand with a 61-53 record, three games ahead of the Eugene Emeralds for the final playoff spot in the Northwest League.

