Series Finale Called After 5 Innings Due to Air Quality

The Eugene Emeralds dropped the series finale to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 8-1. The game got called after 5 innings due to the air quality in Eugene. The Emeralds end up with a series split against the Canadians. The Emeralds record moves to 58-56 and 24-24 in the 2nd half.

The Canadians struck first in the ballgame in the first inning. Josh Kasevich hit into a groundout and Devonte Brown came home to score on the play. It didn't take long for the Emeralds to answer back however. Luis Toribio hit his 12th double of the season and Jared Dupere scored on the play. It was the lone run of the night for the Emeralds.

In the top of the 4th inning is when the game started to get away from Eugene. Estiven Machado lined out to right field and Ryan McCarty came home to score on the play. A couple of batters later, Dasan Brown drove in a run after he hit a double to left field. Dasan Brown then drew a walk and that put a pair of runners on for Peyton Williams. Williams launched his 5th home run of the season to right center field and the Canadians had jumped out to a 6-1 lead.

In the top of the 5th inning the Canadians scored their final two runs of the game. Jommer Hernandez singled to center field and both Garrett Spain and Jeffrey Wehler scored on the play. In the bottom of the 5th inning Eugene wasn't able to get much going.

After the conclusion of the 5th inning, the umpires, the Emeralds general manager, both team managers and representatives of Major League Baseball concluded that deteriorating air quality was unsafe for both players, staff and fans. Because the game concluded after 5 innings, it was ruled as an official game.

It wasn't the way the Emeralds wanted to end the series, but they'll end up with a series split against the first place Vancouver Canadians. The Emeralds now sit 3 games out of a playoff spot after the AquaSox won their game against the Hops.

The Emeralds will now take a 2-hour road trip up I-5 to open up a 6-game series against the Hillsboro Hops in Hillsboro. The series will start Tuesday night. There are just 18 games remaining in the season, so if the Emeralds want to make a playoff push, they'll want to have a strong showing in Hillsboro.

