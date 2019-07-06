Smith to Miami, Mahoney to Jacksonville, Sanchez to Futures Game

MOBILE, Ala. - The Miami Marlins announced a series of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mobile BayBears at Hank Aaron Stadium at 8:05 p.m. eastern.

Left-handed starting pitcher Caleb Smith has returned to the Miami Marlins from his major league rehab assignment with Jacksonville. Smith made two starts with the Jumbo Shrimp, with no wins or losses and a 5.79 ERA with 19 strikeouts in his nine and a third innings of work. Smith was placed on Miami's injured list on June 7 with left hip inflammation, and prior to his injury was 3-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 12 starts for the Marlins.

Additionally, right-handed starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez has been placed on the temporary inactive list to participate in the 2019 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Sunday at 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on MLB Network. Sanchez is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins No. 1 prospect, and this season is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA in his 10 starts with Jacksonville, collecting 58 strikeouts compared to 12 walks in his 55 and two-thirds innings of work.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Kolton Mahoney has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Jacksonville. Mahoney made one appearance for New Orleans on Monday, pitching five and two-thirds innings where he allowed two runs (both earned) on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts as he earned the win against Memphis. Mahoney this season with the Jumbo Shrimp is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in his 19 appearances and one start for Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp and BayBears will continue the series with the third game of the six-game set at Hank Aaron Stadium on Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman (4-8, 4.12 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Mobile right-handed pitcher Tyler Carpenter (0-0, 2.78 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:50 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

