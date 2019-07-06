Generals Gameday: July 6 at Chattanooga

Jackson Generals (46-40 Overall, 7-9 Second Half)

Vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (44-41, 8-8 Second Half)

Saturday, July 6 | 6:15 pm CT | AT&T Field

Game 87 | Away Game 38 | Second Half Game 17

Generals SP: RHP Cole Stapler (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Opponent SP: LHP Packy Naughton (4-4, 3.18 ERA)

LAST GAME: Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, tore through the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday, winning 8-4 at AT&T Field. A night after Chattanooga (44-41) scored four runs over the first two innings en route to a 5-2 victory, Jackson (46-40) built its lead with scores in each of the first three frames. The series is tied 1-1 after the Generals' triumph. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: When he takes the ball on Saturday night, Cole Stapler will become the 12th General to make multiple starts for Jackson in 2019, and they will be the only SL team with every starter having made multiple starts. Stapler's initial foray at Double-A was a mixed bag: he gave up three runs in the top of the first inning against Montgomery last week, but he kept the Biscuits scoreless over his next four frames as Jackson rallied into the lead. Stapler's four walks in that start were very out of character, tying a career-worst mark after he'd walked only 6 men in the 75.0 innings he threw at High-A Visalia this year. Facing Stapler is lefty Packy Naughton, whom the Generals mined for 10 hits and 3 runs last time they saw him on May 30. Naughton is coming off a quality start at Jacksonville (6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R).

FIRST THINGS FIRST: Given an outpouring of early runs in the Generals' July 4 & 5 games at Chattanooga, you might think their pitching staff has a "settling in" problem. It's a little true: in terms of first-inning ERA (thru July 5), the Generals (3.98, 6th in the league) have not excelled at getting quick, clean outs to start games. However, their bats have helped out their pitchers: Jackson leads the league in first-inning runs (57) and ranks second in first-inning OPS at .786 (thru July 5).

