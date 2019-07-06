Graham Placed on 7-Day IL, Creasy Joins M-Braves Roster

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves have made the following roster moves before tonight's 6:05 pm game against Biloxi, which affects the Mississippi Braves roster. RHP Josh Graham has been placed on the 7-day Injured List, retroactive to July 3, and RHP Jason Creasy transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Graham, 25, an Oregon product, has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List for forearm tightness. This season, Graham pitched in relief for 26 games (29.2 IP) posting an ERA of 3.94. Opposing batters hit .231 against Graham who has allowed 25 hits and 17 runs this season.

Last season Graham appeared in 47 games for Florida and Mississippi, posting an ERA of 5.71 (63.0 IP).

The Atlanta Braves acquired Graham in the 4th round of the 2015 draft out of the University of Oregon. Graham was transferred to Double-A Mississippi from High-A Florida in August 2018.

Creasy, 27, from Clayton, North Carolina, has appeared in 26 games for Triple-A Gwinnett where he has a 2-1 record with a 5.40 ERA (31.2 IP). Batters have hit .274 against Creasy for 34 hits and 19 runs.

Earlier this season, Creasy pitched in four games for Mississippi where he logged 5.0 innings, going 1-for-1 in save opportunities. At Mississippi, Creasy only allowed one run on four hits, striking out seven and walking only three, posting a WHIP of 1.40.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Creasy in the eighth round of the 2011 draft out of Clayton High School. The Arizona Diamondbacks signed free-agent Creasy to a minor league contract in August 2018 and was selected by the Atlanta Braves in this past December's Rule 5 draft.

