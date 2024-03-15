"Smiley's Open House & Easter Egg Hunt" at Polar Park Set for Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 15, 2024 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Three days before the Worcester Red Sox' home opener, the club will host "Smiley's Open House & Easter Egg Hunt" at Polar Park, on Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event includes $5 of loaded value on every ticket that can be redeemed for food and beverage purchases. Tickets can be picked up at the Polar Park Ticket Office in advance or on the day of the event. Digital tickets will not be offered. For more information, visit PolarPark.com/Easter.

Easter Egg Hunts will take place on the University Dental Group Berm at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Fans can play yard games on the First Base Plaza and can test their arms at a speed pitch machine located behind the Hanover Deck.

WooSox mascots Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, and Roberto the Rocket will greet and take photos with fans.

The Infield Fry and Behind the Plate concession stands will be open, as will multiple bars that serve alcoholic beverages for guests 21 and over. Several WooSox Team Store locations will be open during the event. Loaded value may not be redeemed for merchandise purchases.

WooSox players arrive in Worcester on Monday, March 25, hold their first workout at Polar Park on Tuesday, March 26, and participate in Media Day on Wednesday, March 27. The team heads to Allentown, PA, on Thursday, March 28, for a three-day weekend series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A, Philadelphia Phillies) to open the 2024 season.

The WooSox' Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, at 3:05 p.m., versus the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays). Pre-game ceremonies, featuring 2004 World Series champion Trot Nixon and many other special guests, begin around 2:30 p.m. Nixon will greet fans and sign autographs in the Sherwood's Diner on Summit Street during innings three through six.

Tickets for Opening Day start at only $8, and good seats remain in most categories. Fans can purchase tickets at WooSox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or by calling (508) 500-8888.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.