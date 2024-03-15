Opening Day Is Friday, March 29th. Bisons Host RailRiders at 2pm

March 15, 2024 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The greatest holiday in all of sports, Opening Day at Sahlen Field is just around the corner as the Bisons are set to begin 139th season of professional baseball in Buffalo on Friday, March 29 at 2:05 p.m. Come celebrate the return of Spring to Western New York as the Herd hosts the rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, in the start of a three-game series at the ballpark. GET YOUR TICKETS

There's nothing better than the tradition and fanfare surrounding Opening Day. The ballpark gates open at 1 p.m. and we got two great reasons for you to arrive to Sahlen Field early. First is an Opening Day tradition as the first 3,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. receive a complimentary 2024 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway, presented by Sahlen's. But Opening Day is also the first time ever the Buffalo Bisons will have a home game in March... so, even though we know it's going to be a beautiful day at the ballpark, just in case, we're also including a Logo Ice Scraper Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans in attendance, as well.... It is Buffalo in March after all!

It's the start of spring breaks around the area, so bring the kids to Opening Day and welcome Casey Candaele and the Herd back to Buffalo for the start of another unforgettable season of Bisons Baseball at Sahlen Field!!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.